Many offices have transitioned to remote work since the beginning of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. People who had never before considered working from home suddenly found themselves in a remote position. For some, this transition has been a welcome change of pace, but for others, remote working is opening up a whole new world of difficulties.
Here are some of the pros and cons of working from home that our team at Varay and a few of our clients have shared with us recently, along with solutions to help you overcome them.
New commute
Pro: Say hello to the easiest commute ever. It’s easy for your car to get three weeks to the gallon when you only have to walk from your bedroom to your living room to get to the office.
Con: The monotony of being in the same place all day long can make you feel trapped and unsettled.
Solution: Try to take a walk through your neighborhood or spend time in your backyard at least once a day to get a change of scenery. Staying connected to others during this time is a vital part of mental health, so make sure to plan times to unplug and hang out with friends and family after working hours through apps like Microsoft Teams or Zoom.
New coworkers
Pro: You’re able to avoid the usual office interruptions from coworkers, and you get to see your family and pets all day.
Con: Your newest coworkers that make working from home so special are also major distractions.
Solution: Try to keep up your normal daily routines as much as possible and communicate your working hours to your family so that you can create good boundaries. When you do take a break, set a timer so that you don’t get sidetracked.
New opportunities
Pro: Working from home means that every day can be casual Friday. Or you can wear what we like to call the work-from-home mullet: Business attire on the top, comfy pants on the bottom.
Con: You’re having to deal with technological blocks that would otherwise be taken care of by your company, like slower internet connections, Wi-Fi issues, computer software issues and incompatibilities.
Solution: Make sure you’re not using personal devices like laptops and cell phones for office work, and talk to your team about creating a backup plan if the internet goes out at home. Keep your IT team’s information on hand so that you can quickly and easily get a hold of them when problems arise.
Despite these challenges, remote working has been an important way for many offices to continue to function during COVID-19 shutdowns. The lessons that we will learn from this time can open up new opportunities and teach us how to use technology to keep our businesses moving forward.
___
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.
