For more than 100 years, the Rotary Club of El Paso has hosted a holiday show for thousands of preschool children from low-income families.
This year, due to the pandemic, the show was canceled but Rotarians carried on the tradition by handing out stockings filled with gifts, goodies and books to more than 4,000 children in the Region 19 Head Start program on Dec. 11.
Rotary sponsors the event with many community partners, including Walmart, Albertsons, University Presbyterian Church, Economy Cash & Carry, Evolve7, La La Imports/Marcus Family, “Buenas Noches El Paso” authors Luke Lowenfield and Hal Marcus, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, River Oaks Properties, artist Patrick Gabaldon and PDX Printing.
The 2018 holiday show, “Santa’s Magical Journey Around the World,” was adapted into a virtual read-aloud, presented to Head Start children on Dec. 22.
