“Buy now, pay later” online loans are getting attention from both regulators and the credit industry as consumers increasingly turn to them, and they may soon play a bigger role in credit scores.
Loans from financial technology companies, including Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna, offer an updated version of layaway plans, once a common option for shoppers to pay for big-ticket items in installments. The new offerings, widely available online or via mobile apps, are generally used for smaller purchases, such as shoes, apparel and concert tickets, and allow the buyer to get the items right away.
Shoppers typically apply at checkout and can get approved quickly, with a cursory credit check. They then pay for the purchase in four or fewer installments over several weeks. Borrowers usually don’t pay interest, as they would with traditional credit cards, but some lenders may charge fees for late payments.
Pay-later loans are attractive because they give people flexibility to pay over time but without any interest. They are most popular with millennials and Gen Z consumers — people now about age 40 or younger — according to a recent report from Fitch Ratings. They also appeal to people who may have lower credit scores or scant credit history, which makes qualifying for traditional loans and credit cards at affordable rates more difficult.
For now, many of these smaller, short-term loans aren’t reported in a consistent way to credit bureaus, so borrowers don’t build a formal credit history by using them.
But as the loans become more mainstream, that’s changing. The major credit bureaus are working to include more pay-later loans in consumer credit reports. Equifax, for instance, said two weeks ago that it had created formal standards for reporting the loans and expected to begin adding them to its consumer credit files in late February.
Experian said it already includes data on pay-later credit, including short-term loans, in its credit reports and is working to add more. TransUnion is “well on our way” to including such data, said Liz Pagel, senior vice president and consumer lending business leader at the credit reporting company.
All of that means that shoppers’ track records of making pay-later installments may increasingly influence their credit scores — those three-digit numbers that summarize your credit report and determine whether you qualify for a traditional loan or credit card and what interest rate you will pay.
Equifax says that’s a good thing because lender reporting of on-time payments can help shoppers build credit histories. “We have been emphasizing the opportunity to report, in order for consumers to benefit,” said Mark Luber, chief product officer for United States information solutions at Equifax.
Equifax says a study of anonymous pay-later data found that a majority of shoppers were helped by having an account with on-time payments in their credit file, with an average FICO credit score increase of 13 points. People with scant credit histories, who may not qualify for traditional loans, had an average FICO score increase of 21 points when on-time pay-later payments were added to their files. (The average basic FICO score is 716; generally, scores of 670 or above are considered good).
That could help consumers who pay their loans on time by helping them to build a positive credit profile, said Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center. But, as with traditional loans and credit cards, paying late could tarnish their reports.
Francis Creighton, president and CEO of the Consumer Data Industry Association, a trade group for the credit reporting industry, said it was important to have pay-later loans reflected on credit reports so lenders could have a true picture of a loan applicant’s overall credit profile. But because the loans are structured differently from traditional loans, he said, the credit bureaus first had to resolve “technical” issues to add them. “We have to make sure we do it right,” he said.
At the same time, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has stepped up scrutiny of pay-later companies. In mid-December, the bureau opened an inquiry, asking five companies to supply details about their business practices by March 1. The bureau, citing the “explosive growth” of pay-later during the pandemic and through the holiday shopping season, said it wanted to understand the potential benefits and risks to consumers better. The agency said it was also concerned about how the companies use the data they collect from customers.
Members of Congress, as well as consumer groups, have called for more oversight of the companies, noting that because the installment loans don’t use traditional credit checks, it’s not clear whether borrowers have the ability to repay multiple loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.