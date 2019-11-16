WASHINGTON — The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told the House impeachment inquiry Friday that she felt threatened by President Donald Trump and “shocked, appalled, devastated” that he insulted her in a call with another foreign leader, as Trump attacked her in real time on Twitter, drawing a warning about witness intimidation from Democrats.
The extraordinary back-and-forth unfolded on the second day of public hearings in the inquiry, as Marie L. Yovanovitch, who was ousted as the envoy in Ukraine at Trump’s behest, offered damaging information about him to the House Intelligence Committee.
In deeply personal terms that put a human face on the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, Yovanovitch described how Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, worked with a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor to circumvent official channels, smear her and push her out of her post. Her testimony was an indictment of foreign policy in the Trump era, outlining the harm to U.S. diplomacy and national security that results from a president willing to embrace scurrilous theories and false claims to target his own officials representing the United States overseas.
But it was the president who loomed largest over the proceedings, disparaging Yovanovitch as she spoke.
“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, interrupted his counsel’s questioning to read the president’s words aloud to Yovanovitch, asking for her reaction.
“It’s very intimidating,” she replied, appearing taken aback.
To that, Schiff said gravely, “Some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”
“The tweet was not witness intimidation; it was simply the president’s opinion,” Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said. “This is not a trial; it is a partisan political process — or to put it more accurately, a totally illegitimate charade stacked against the president.”
Yovanovitch’s testimony capped a riveting first week of public hearings in the inquiry, as Democrats seek to make their case that Trump abused his power to enlist Ukraine’s help in discrediting his political rivals, chiefly former Vice President Joe Biden.