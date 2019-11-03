WASHINGTON — A senior National Security Council aide on Thursday confirmed a key episode at the center of the impeachment inquiry, testifying that a top diplomat working with President Donald Trump told him that a package of military assistance for Ukraine would not be released until the country committed to investigations the president sought.
In a closed-door deposition, the aide, Timothy Morrison, also said he had been told of a September call between Trump and the diplomat, Gordon D. Sondland. In that conversation, the president said he was not looking for a quid pro quo with Ukraine, but then went on to “insist” that the country’s president publicly announce investigations into Joe Biden and his son, and other Democrats.
William B. Taylor Jr., the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, spoke of his alarm about the conversations during his private testimony two weeks ago, saying that he had been briefed about them by Morrison, the senior director for Europe and Russia for the National Security Council. Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, has also given investigators a more limited account of his call with Trump.
Morrison’s confirmation of the conversations could be important for House Democrats as they seek to build their impeachment case against Trump. A publicly available, reconstructed transcript already shows that Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine during a July 25 phone call to undertake the investigations of Democrats. Investigators are trying to establish whether Trump used $391 million in security aid and a coveted White House meeting with Zelenskiy as leverage in a pressure campaign to secure the inquiries.
But Morrison, a Trump political appointee and a longtime Republican congressional aide, resisted making the kind of sweeping, often damaging judgments about what was taking place that Democrats have heard from other witnesses, and Republicans emerged calling him the most favorable witness they had heard from so far.
In his opening remarks, obtained by The New York Times, he did not draw conclusions about Trump’s involvement in the pressure tactics, pointing back repeatedly to Sondland, whose involvement in Ukraine policy he said he “did not understand.” In subsequent testimony, he said he did not view the July phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy as illegal or improper, but he found it striking enough to ask the National Security Council’s chief lawyer, John Eisenberg, to review it, in part out of a concern that a summary might leak out.
He did so, Morrison testified, because he worried about how disclosure of what was said in the call “would play out in Washington’s polarized environment,” how it could affect bipartisan backing for Ukraine in Congress, and “how it would affect the Ukrainian perceptions of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship.”
Rather than ascribe a political motive to the pressure campaign against Ukraine, as some witnesses have, Morrison characterized the behavior he saw as bad foreign policy of the sort that could potentially squander a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” afforded by the election of Zelenskiy, who campaigned as a reformer who would crack down on rampant corruption.
He was the second White House official to testify before the inquiry last week, following Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, a Ukraine expert at the National Security Council.
Taylor testified that Morrison had informed him in early September of a meeting in Warsaw between Sondland and a top aide to Zelenskiy. Sondland told the Ukrainian aide that the United States would provide the security assistance package only if Zelenskiy committed to investigate allegations related to Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Sondland claimed in testimony that he failed to appreciate that Burisma was directly tied to Hunter Biden.
Morrison did depart in one respect from that account, telling investigators that he remembered Sondland’s remarks slightly differently. He thought Sondland said Ukraine’s prosecutor general, not Zelenskiy, needed to open the inquiry.
Taylor also testified that, a few days later, Morrison told him that he had learned of a conversation between Sondland and Trump that Morrison had said gave him a “sinking feeling.” In it, Trump had told Sondland that he was not asking for a “quid pro quo” from Ukraine, but then went on to “insist” that Zelenskiy publicly announce an investigation into both the Bidens and an unproven theory that Democrats had colluded with Ukraine in the 2016 elections.