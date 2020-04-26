Stocks rallied Friday, as a week of dramatic turns in the financial markets came to a close.
The S&P 500 rose more than 1% by Friday afternoon, bucking a global decline. Shares in Europe and Asia had fallen earlier.
The focus among traders in the United States this week has been oil prices after the U.S. benchmark for crude crashed into negative territory Monday — a move that broke through the relative calm that had settled over financial markets. On Tuesday, stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three weeks after the dive in oil prices, and even after rebounding slightly the S&P 500 is still on track to end the week with a loss.
Oil prices also rose Friday, adding to a sharp rebound earlier in the week. Still, they remain near historic lows amid concerns about oversupply.
Stocks are of course subject to sudden changes in sentiment or reversals in efforts to reopen economies. Economic and corporate data continues to outline the toll the coronavirus has taken on the global economy, and American officials emphasized that recovery would be difficult. On Friday, new data showed that the near-shutdown of the economy has pushed U.S. manufacturing into a free fall.
And even as some companies begin to consider reopening factories, they face opposition in some quarters. For example, the United Automobile Workers union said Thursday that it was opposed to companies restarting auto production next month, saying it was not yet safe for its members to return to work.
President Donald Trump signed into a law Friday a $484 billion coronavirus package that would revive a depleted loan program for distressed small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and testing.
