Stocks fell on Thursday, giving up some of their gains from the day before, after reports that showed millions more Americans applied for weekly unemployment benefits and consumer spending collapsed.
The S&P 500 closed down nearly 1%, but it was a small retreat in an otherwise strong month for Wall Street. Even with the decline on Thursday factored in, the S&P 500 had its best month since January 1987, a gain that came even as it became increasingly clear that the coronavirus crisis was pushing the United States into a dire economic downturn.
The nearly 13% gain this month means the S&P 500 is now up roughly 30% from its March 23 low. It’s a rally that has surprised even the most ardent bulls.
“Frankly, I’m shocked by the speed of the rally,” said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at the brokerage firm BTIG, who has been expecting a rebound since before the rally began.
The rally, even in the face of crushing economic data, highlights investors’ confidence that things will return to normal sooner than they thought when stocks were collapsing in late February and early March.
Both the Federal government and the central bank have pumped trillions of dollars into the economy and financial markets, lockdown measures appear to be having some success in reducing rates of infection, and some states are laying out the conditions for reopening.
That does not mean the economy is suddenly going to be back on track.
Markets tend to rebound long before any actual improvement in economic fundamentals is apparent, as investors buy shares based on expectations for what will happen later in the year, rather than the current climate. During the last recession, the stock market bottomed in March 2009. But the unemployment rate didn’t begin to drop until October of that year.
Top Wall Street economists expect the second-quarter economic data to look, well, cataclysmic. J.P. Morgan economists, for example, believe the American economy will shrink at a previously unthinkable 40% annual rate in the second quarter. The Congressional Budget Office thinks unemployment could hit 16% by the third quarter.
It’s also important to recognize that the current rally has been relatively narrow, with an outsize part of the gains for the S&P 500 index attributable to a handful of giant technology companies — Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook. In April, these companies grew to account for roughly 20% of the total value of the S&P.
The rebound in shares of technology companies — in part because their businesses are seen as benefiting in various ways from stay-at-home orders — has been most evident in the Nasdaq composite, which has nearly erased all of its losses for 2020.
Why are stocks climbing when news about the economy isn’t getting much better, and the severity of the public health crisis has barely abated? There are two main reasons: First, trillions of dollars of stimulus money from the Fed and Congress come with an implicit guarantee that the government will limit investors’ risk no matter how bad it gets. Second, the periodic glimmer of positive news fuels investors’ optimism that things can only get better.
Wednesday delivered on both fronts, after officials said that an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences showed promise in treating COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Also, the Federal Reserve said it would hold interest rates near zero and continue to do everything it could to stabilize the economy.
“What the market is rallying on is the expectation that whatever the world looks like nine or 12 months down the road, it’s going to look better than it does now,” said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist for private banking at Brown Brothers Harriman.
“On any given day the market might latch onto a particular piece of good information,” Clemons added. “Today it’s the Gilead press release and the market focused on that. But tomorrow’s another day.”
