BRUSSELS — The United States will deploy several hundred troops to guard eastern oil fields in Syria against the Islamic State, defense officials said Friday, another lurch in President Donald Trump’s zigzagging military policy in the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said the United States would “maintain a reduced presence in Syria to deny ISIS access to oil revenue.” Esper also said that the additional steps could include some “mechanized forces,” which other defense officials have said would include tanks that are not already there.
The plan includes a combination of Special Operations troops already in Syria and other units arriving from elsewhere in the Middle East, according to three defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The officials said the total number of American troops would be around 500.
While Esper denied the deployment represents another shift in strategy, it suddenly puts the number of American forces in Syria back on an upward trajectory — only weeks after Trump announced their withdrawal.
It would take hundreds of American troops to deploy, supply and protect armored units and tanks in Syria, two defense officials said.
“The mission in Syria remains what the mission in Syria began,” Esper told reporters after a NATO defense ministers’ meeting. “It’s always been about defeating the ISIS coalition,” he said, using an alternate name for the Islamic State.
But how the United States sees out that mission has dramatically evolved since Oct. 6, when Trump had a phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and then announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northeast Syria pending a Turkish invasion.
Trump has continued to say that U.S. forces are withdrawing. On Friday, he tweeted: “Oil is secured. Our soldiers have left and are leaving Syria for other places, then COMING HOME!”
The oil fields have been protected by the American-backed Kurds along with U.S. forces, something Trump was reminded of during recent calls with lawmakers.
It was unclear if, under the Pentagon plan, those Kurdish forces would continue to sell some of the oil from the fields, whose output has been severely reduced by Syria’s eight-year war.