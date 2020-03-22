Wall Street had its worst week since 2008 as the threat of a severe recession appeared ever more likely in the face of the spreading coronavirus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 4.5% on Friday, ending below where it stood on the day before President Trump was inaugurated, erasing the so-called Trump bump. The S&P 500 is not far from that mark as well.
Stocks have collapsed more than 30% in a month, wiping out trillions in value and ending an 11-year long bull market. For both the S&P 500 and the Dow, the drop last week was the worst since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Policymakers are working feverishly to offset the economic impact from the virus pandemic, but their promises have so far failed to fully soothe investors. The persistent volley of bad news continued last week as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States climbed.
Congress is preparing a $1 trillion stimulus package to help workers and prop up the economy, and central bankers in the United States and Europe have used their financial firepower to bolster the markets.
On Friday, traders clearly focused on the negative. The S&P 500 fell about 4%, after rising earlier in the day, as the mood grew increasingly dour.
It was another sharp turn in a market that has come to be characterized by dizzying changes in direction over the past month as investors have grappled with the barrage of developments. On Friday, the United States said it would limit travel across its borders with Mexico and Canada, both of which are critical trading partners.
Analysts at the hedge fund Bridgewater on Thursday estimated that corporate revenue in the United States — among public and private companies — could fall by $4 trillion. “That is a very dangerous decline, and, if not mitigated, it will lead to a long-lasting ripple,” they wrote on Bridgewater’s website.
