BALTIMORE — The Roman Catholic bishops of the United States on Tuesday elected a Hispanic immigrant as their president for the first time by elevating Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, who has long vowed to defend immigrants amid their fears of deportation.
The choice, on the same day that the Supreme Court heard the Trump administration’s argument to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, reflects the increasing importance of immigration as a moral and political issue for the church. It also is a sign of the church’s future: Nearly 40% of American Catholics are Hispanic.
A pathway to legal immigration is a top priority for Gomez, himself a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Mexico. In an interview after his election, the archbishop said he would be “happy” to meet with President Donald Trump — “or anybody” — to discuss immigration reform.
“The families that are coming are coming here because the situation in their countries is just horrible,” he said. “They are really wonderful people, they have good families, they work really hard, and it is just beautiful to see their lives. It seems that the elected officials do not understand that.”
Just how this message translates to concrete policy and widespread action remains unclear. The Catholic bishops are not prone to overtly political statements, often relying on the symbolic to convey their message.
Even if some oppose the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown, opposition to abortion drives much of the church’s public engagement. The Catholic bishops on Tuesday also approved a letter to their congregations ahead of the 2020 election calling abortion “our pre-eminent priority” and warning that some state legislators are “opening the door to infanticide.”
Gomez, 67, has long been an outspoken, if largely uncontroversial, advocate for immigrants’ rights. In preparation for the Supreme Court hearing, his archdiocese, the largest in the country and where Mass is celebrated in 42 languages, held a prayer service for the hundreds of thousands of young people DACA has shielded from deportation.
“In this great country, we should not have our young people living under the threat of deportation, their lives dependent on the outcome of a court case,” the archbishop wrote in a message that was read at the Mass.
“So, we pray tonight that our president and Congress will come together, set aside their differences, and provide our young brothers and sisters with a path to legalization and citizenship,” he added.
Gomez’s focus on border detentions and family separations has often been more pastoral than overtly political. In September, he celebrated Mass during a three-day, 60-mile walking pilgrimage in solidarity with families separated at the border. He has created wallet-size cards for unauthorized immigrants with instructions for what to do if they are approached by immigration officers.
Other bishops have taken a more confrontational approach. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, led hundreds of protesters in a chant of “stop the inhumanity” in front of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility there in September. Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso has personally escorted migrants across the border and called Trump’s wall “a symbol of exclusion, especially when allied to an overt politics of xenophobia.”
In the Trump era, Catholics are divided largely on racial lines, posing a challenge to the bishops’ ministry. Many conservative Catholics support Trump, largely for his anti-abortion policies and attention to religious freedom. But about half of white Catholics approve of him, compared with about a quarter of nonwhite Catholics, according to the Pew Research Center.
Yet unlike culture war issues such as abortion or gay marriage, immigration has long been a unifying issue for the Catholic bishops, said David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University.
“Almost all the bishops can remember quite recently their own immigrant roots; this is central to the American Catholic identity,” Gibson said. Still, he added, “They are not necessarily in agreement with their own flock.”