The job market sprang to life in January, kicking off the election year with some good news for a president who has made the economy the centerpiece of his bid for reelection.
Employers added 225,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department reported Friday. Forecasters had expected a gain of about 164,000.
Hiring had slowed somewhat last year amid trade tensions and recession fears, but the job market has proved resilient. Now, with the recent abatement in the trade war, those concerns have eased and hiring has rebounded. The unemployment rate was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in December but still near a half-century low.
“You still have headwinds of tariffs, you still have headwinds of trade uncertainty, but those headwinds have been lessened,” said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley.
There are still some clouds in the economic sky. The shutdown in production of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft is rippling through supply chains, retailers are laying off workers, and the new coronavirus could have widespread — though still hard to quantify — economic effects. Manufacturers and retailers both cut jobs in January, and most economists expect hiring to continue its gradual slowdown this year.
Still, this is, by many measures, the best environment for workers in years. Employers are hiring candidates with disabilities, criminal records and other barriers to employment, and are offering flexible schedules and other perks to draw workers off the sidelines. Wages are rising fastest for people at the bottom of the earnings ladder. Average hourly earnings were up 3.1% from a year earlier.
Despite the progress for low-wage workers, however, overall wage growth remains disappointing, as it has for much of the decade-long expansion. A brief acceleration in wage growth in 2018 prompted hopes that the tight labor market was finally giving workers more bargaining power with employers. But growth has slowed again, although it picked up a bit in January.
“The moderation in wage growth is the big question,” said Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, an economics consulting firm. “It’s everything.”
Economists are not sure what is behind the recent cooling in wage growth, or whether it will continue.
It may be an early sign that the job market is weakening more than the headline jobs numbers suggest. Employers in recent months have posted fewer job openings, and the average workweek has shortened.
“It really seems like we are seeing some slowdown in employer demand for workers and hours, and that means a bigger dent on people’s take-home pay,” said Julia Pollak, a labor economist for the employment site ZipRecruiter.