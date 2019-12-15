Berlin Zoo’s giant panda twins finally have names: Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan — desired dream and fulfilled dream. According to Chinese tradition, the two cubs were given their names on Monday, 100 days after they were born in the German capital. Their gender was also revealed: the two are both boys. Afterward, the two cubs were presented to dozens of reporters for the first time in an open glass box. One of them tried to sleep throughout the showing while the other crawled around wide-eyed. There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.