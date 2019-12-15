APTOPIX Germany Zoo Pandas

Zookeeper hold 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang' during a name-giving event for the young panda twins at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. China's permanent loan Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are the parents of the two cubs that were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

 Michael Sohn

Berlin Zoo’s giant panda twins finally have names: Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan — desired dream and fulfilled dream. According to Chinese tradition, the two cubs were given their names on Monday, 100 days after they were born in the German capital. Their gender was also revealed: the two are both boys. Afterward, the two cubs were presented to dozens of reporters for the first time in an open glass box. One of them tried to sleep throughout the showing while the other crawled around wide-eyed. There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.

0
0
0
0
0