WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee asked President Donald Trump on Friday whether he intends to mount a defense during the committee’s consideration of impeachment articles, setting a deadline of this Friday for Trump and his lawyers to decide if they will present evidence or call witnesses.
In a letter to the president, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the committee chairman, said Trump has the right to review the evidence against him, ask questions of his accusers during public hearings that begin this week, present evidence and request witness testimony.
“Please provide the committee with notice of whether your counsel intends to participate, specifying which of the privileges your counsel seeks to exercise,” Nadler wrote. He said the deadline for responding is 5 p.m. Dec. 6.
Nadler’s panel will begin examining this week whether Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine for politically beneficial investigations of his political rivals and whether the president obstructed the congressional inquiry by refusing to provide documents and by blocking witnesses from testifying.
In Friday’s letter, Nadler said that the committee has also been investigating whether Trump engaged “in acts of obstruction of justice” detailed in the report by Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign. Democrats are weighing whether to draft an obstruction-of-justice article based on Mueller’s report.