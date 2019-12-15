WASHINGTON — The White House and House Democrats reached an agreement to strengthen labor, environmental, pharmaceutical and enforcement provisions in President Donald Trump’s North American trade pact, a significant development that made it all but certain that the signature trade deal would become law.
“This is excellent news for the borderplex region and all three countries,” said Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance in El Paso. “The borderplex region is the fourth largest manufacturing hub in North America and a pioneer global trade.”
The agreement will help grow the El Paso economy, Barela said in a news release
“I applaud the bipartisan cooperation used to reach this agreement and strongly urge Congress to ratify the USMCA promptly to keep our economy growing and fortify our region’s position as the gateway of trade for the Americas,” he said.
The agreement on a revised United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was announced Tuesday by Speaker Nancy Pelosi after months of negotiations, handing Trump one of his biggest legislative victories less than an hour after she unveiled articles of impeachment.
Pelosi went from a news conference on impeachment to another on the trade deal, where she and top Democrats, including Rep. Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts, pointed to concessions they had secured in closed-door negotiations with the administration.
“We’re declaring victory for the American worker,” Pelosi said. “It is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration.”
The timing of the handshake agreement offers Trump a crucial victory to promote on the campaign trail during his reelection bid and House Democrats tangible proof that they are able to legislate while preparing to vote on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.
Trump, who spent weeks blaming Pelosi for standing in the way of a trade deal that he said would help workers, played up the progress and suggested the House speaker did so to “smother the impeachment crap.”
“We’ve been waiting a long time for Nancy Pelosi to announce USMCA,” he said at a rally Tuesday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania. “And she did it on the same day that they announced that they are going to impeach the 45th president of the United States, and your favorite president.”
In a statement, Trump’s top trade adviser, Robert E. Lighthizer, called the announcement a victory for Trump.
“After working with Republicans, Democrats, and many other stakeholders for the past two years, we have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers and ranchers for years to come,” he said.
Pelosi repeatedly rebuffed Republican suggestions that Democrats had timed the announcement to try to minimize any negative fallout from the impeachment proceedings.
“Not any one of us is important enough to hold up a trade agreement that is important for American workers,” she said.
The administration agreed with Canada and Mexico on revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement one year ago, but the deal requires the approval of Congress, including the Democratic-controlled House. Pelosi and her colleagues have used that vote as leverage to secure long-sought policy changes to a long-maligned trade deal.
“Make no mistake,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said Tuesday. “This is a Democrat’s agreement that we fought for, and it’s going to be the template going forward for writing new trade agreements.”
Pelosi was more candid in a private meeting with her caucus Tuesday morning. “These have been the fights,” she said, referring to the changes they secured. “And we stayed on this and we ate their lunch.”
Neal, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said he remained hopeful that the House could vote on the agreement before the end of the year. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, said that the Senate would not bring the deal for a vote before Dec. 20, when lawmakers are scheduled to leave for a holiday break.
“That’ll have to come up, in all likelihood, after a trial is finished in the Senate,” he said, referring to the impeachment proceedings.
Among the biggest victories was an agreement to remove intellectual property protections for the pharmaceutical industry, which Democrats warned could undermine efforts to make health care more affordable. Democrats also persuaded the White House to strengthen the deal’s enforcement provisions, and obtained commitments to ensure Mexico is adhering to labor reforms.
The changes must now be woven into implementing legislation that the House and Senate will both vote on. The pact will also need to secure the president’s signature and the final approval of the Mexican and Canadian legislatures.
___
Reporting contributed by El Paso Inc. staff