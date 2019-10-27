AUSTIN, Texas — With the fallout from a secretly recorded meeting with a conservative activist plunging him deeper into scandal, the Republican speaker of the Texas House of Representatives announced Tuesday that he would not seek reelection to the leadership post or in his district.
Although many inside the party had been pressuring him to step aside, the announcement by Speaker Dennis Bonnen tipped Texas Republicans into further uncertainty ahead of the 2020 elections.
“After much prayer, consultation and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek reelection as State Representative of District 25 and, subsequently, as speaker of the House,” Bonnen said in a statement released by his office.
In an acknowledgment of his evaporating support, Bonnen listed the names of 43 Republican colleagues, including his brother, who had “made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on.”
Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, said Bonnen would most likely serve in a “caretaker role” until the House elects a new speaker in January 2021. But others said Republican members might seek ways to force Bonnen to step aside before then, fearful that his continued presence as speaker would be a liability during the election season.
There has been speculation that he could leave and name an interim Republican replacement. The current second-in-command is a Democrat, Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, who is the House speaker pro tempore; Bonnen has described Moody as a capable speaker if the Democrats took control of the House.
Bonnen’s announcement came more than a week after the release of a recording of a June 12 meeting he had with a conservative activist at the state Capitol that included what critics have called a quid-pro-quo offer that is now under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
In the meeting, Bonnen offered to provide Michael Quinn Sullivan, the leader of Empower Texans, with long-sought press credentials to the House floor in exchange for help from Sullivan in working to defeat 10 moderate Republicans whom the speaker perceived to be out of step with his conservative agenda.
Although the outlines of that offer were revealed in July, the release of the recording led to a scathing rebuke by the Texas House Republican Caucus, which said it condemned his behavior “in the strongest possible terms.”
The scandal is responsible for a stunning finale to a legislative career in which Bonnen, 47, rose from a young freshman lawmaker in his mid-20s to become one of the state’s top three leaders, along with Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
A skilled legislative tactician known for a confrontational side, Bonnen quickly consolidated support among lawmakers to emerge as the consensus successor to Joe Straus, who had served five terms as speaker, after Straus announced his retirement.
Bonnen became speaker in January and won widespread praise for his stewardship of a legislative session studded with major accomplishments such as school finance restructuring and property tax reform.
“You’re seeing a promising career go down in flames over one meeting,” Jones said.
The scandal surrounding Bonnen as well as his impending departure have energized Democrats. Republicans have dominated Texas politics for more than two decades, but Democratic gains in the last election suggest they could be within reach of seizing control of the House for the first time since 2003.
“Texans are tired of politicians, like Republican Speaker Bonnen, who use backroom deals, cover-ups and outright lies to pursue power over everything,” the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, Gilberto Hinojosa, said. “Now more than ever, it is clear that only the election of Texas Democrats will return ethics and good governance to our great state.”
Abbott, a Republican, applauded Bonnen’s legislative service in a statement and called on Republicans “to unite and work together” to maintain their majority in the House in the 2020 elections.
Jones said it was clear before Tuesday’s announcement that Bonnen would not be renominated for speaker by the Republican Caucus. His decision not to seek reelection, Jones said, “should calm the waters.”