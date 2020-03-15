Stocks rallied Friday, rebounding from their worst day in more than 30 years, after President Donald Trump said leaders of private companies in the United States had agreed to help with efforts to test for the coronavirus and declared a national emergency that would free billions in funding to fight the epidemic.
The S&P 500 rose more than 9%, making Friday its best day since 2008, with most of the gains coming late in the day as government officials and business executives spoke at a news conference at the White House.
Trump said the administration was working with Google to develop a website to determine whether an individual needs a test — a move aimed at avoiding overwhelming the health system with people who are ill but do not necessarily need to be tested for coronavirus.
The chief executives of Walmart, Target and Walgreens all said they had agreed to make facilities available for testing. Executives from CVS Health, Roche Diagnostics and Signify Health were also in attendance at the news conference.
Trump also said he would waive interest on all student loans held by all government agencies and that the energy secretary would be buying “large quantities of oil” to fill up the country’s strategic reserve — an effort to bolster flagging oil prices.
Financial markets have been nothing if not inconsistent for the past three weeks, plunging and then rising, and then plunging again, as each day brought new measures to contain the outbreak and new worries that the economy, workers and businesses would take a hit as a result of them.