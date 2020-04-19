Stocks in the United States rallied Friday, with efforts to reopen the economy taking center stage and investors undeterred by more data showing the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.
The gains came after President Donald Trump told governors Thursday that they could begin reopening businesses in their states by May 1 or earlier, and Boeing — one of the nation’s largest manufacturers — said it planned to bring about 27,000 employees back to work in Washington state to resume aircraft production.
The announcement is the first attempt at large-scale resumption of business activity by a U.S. corporation since the coronavirus outbreak forced companies and government officials to shut down most nonessential work. Boeing’s shares rose 11% Friday.
The S&P 500 rose nearly 2% by midday. European markets were also trading 3% to 4% higher after an upbeat day in Asia.
After global stock markets nose-dived earlier this year, they have been rebounding since late March, as investors have routinely looked past evidence of the damage caused by stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns, and instead focused on hopes for an eventual recovery.
On Friday, the rally came after China reported that its economy — the world’s second largest after that of the United States — shrank for the first time in decades. And data on car sales in Europe showed they collapsed.
Some also saw hopeful signs in a report by medical news website STAT that a drug from Gilead Sciences showed early — and, thus far, unproven — promise in fighting the coronavirus. According to STAT, the antiviral drug, remdesivir, has helped patients with severe symptoms recover rapidly in a clinical trial at a Chicago hospital.
Still, without data from rigorous trials with control groups, it is impossible to know how effective the drug actually is. The National Institutes of Health is conducting a trial in which patients receive remdesivir or a placebo. The results will be known within weeks.
Two weeks ago, Gilead altered two of its trials midstream. It increased the size of a study of patients with severe disease from 400 patients to 2,400 and increased the size of a trial of patients with moderate disease from 600 to 1,600 patients — moves that could allow the company to spot subtle effects if the drug was not making a substantial difference in outcomes.
New data Friday gave the first concrete indication of how severely European carmakers were hit by coronavirus lockdowns, and it was every bit as bad as feared.
New car registrations in the European Union fell 55% last month compared with a year earlier, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said, as dealers closed their doors and buyers were stuck in their homes. Owners registered 570,000 new cars during the month, down from 1.3 million in March 2019.
Sales all but evaporated in Italy, the European country that went into lockdown the earliest, falling 85%. Spain and France also suffered declines of around 70%.
Carmakers that depend on southern Europe for sales also suffered the most. Fiat Chrysler sales plummeted 77%. PSA, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroën and Opel, suffered a 68% plunge in sales.
German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fared marginally better, with declines of less than 50%.
