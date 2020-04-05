Wall Street ended a volatile week with a drop, as investors braced themselves for more bad news on the coronavirus pandemic and considered fresh data showing the economic damage that it has already caused.
The S&P 500 fell about 1.5% on Friday. Selling at the end of the week has become something of a routine on Wall Street lately, with analysts saying that it reflects caution over what news the weekend might bring. Since the stock market peaked in February, shares have fallen on every Friday, bar one.
The exception was March 13, when President Donald Trump held a late afternoon news conference in which he promised that a number of businesses, from Google to Walmart, would support the efforts to contain the coronavirus.
On Friday, investors were presented with more painful — if no longer surprising — economic data. The monthly employment report from the Labor Department that showed the nearly decadelong run of job growth had ground to a halt in March. And a new reading of economic activity in Europe for last month registered its biggest-ever drop.
Oil remained a bright spot, with crude futures continuing a rally that began Thursday on hopes that the world’s major oil producers might cut supply.
Jousting between Saudi Arabia and Russia has accelerated the collapse of oil prices, which fell about 55% in March. Plunging oil prices threatened to destabilize countries and regions where the local economy depends on oil production.
