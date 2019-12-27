EDINBURG, Texas — In January, California will uncork a $187 million campaign to prod its nearly 40 million residents to participate in the 2020 census. Neighborhoods across the state have been computer-ranked by how likely residents are to fill out census forms. Custom marketing campaigns are being focus-grouped. Nonprofit organizations have been showered with grants to boost response in hard-to-count areas.
Texas has a campaign, too — a shoestring campaign. Although the state’s 29 million residents make it second in population only to California, the Texas Legislature has declined to spend any money to see that they are counted. A volunteer corps of civic groups, philanthropies, local governments and others are trying to fill the breach.
Time was when the census was a civic coming-together, with the states like 8-year-olds pressed against door jambs, awaiting the pencil marks that would show how they had grown. Now it’s goodbye to all that: Next year’s census is part head count and part power struggle, the most politicized population tally in a century, in which a state’s desire for an accurate count could depend on which party is in charge there.
Worried about an undercount, California and 25 other states are pouring close to a third of a billion dollars — an unheard-of sum — into pumping up response rates for the count next April.
They hope to maximize their population totals and, by extension, their share of federal resources and the size of their House delegations in future Congresses.
Equally remarkable, however, are the 24 states like Texas that are not spending a penny. The political divide is stark: Seventeen of those 24 are led by Republican governors and legislatures, including population heavyweights like Texas, Florida and Ohio. But of the 26 states that are spending money, only four are Republican-controlled.
Tight state budgets could be a factor. So could inertia; sinking millions of state dollars into census outreach is a fairly new idea. But few doubt that a prime factor is politics: An accurate census would include more people from harder-to-count groups like Hispanics, African Americans, Asians and the poor who tend to vote Democratic.
If they do not participate, the population count would skew Republican — and so would political maps, based on census results, that legislatures will draw in 2021.
Next year’s head count already faces daunting challenges. A wave of immigration not seen since the early 1900s has brought into the country people who are either unaware of the importance of the American census or are suspicious of those that were conducted in their native countries.
Local leaders regard the tally as a once-in-a-decade chance to top up federal subsidies for crucial services like education and health care that are based on population. “We have this one shot,” said Erika Reyna-Velazquez, the assistant chief of staff to the Hidalgo County judge in Edinburg, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley near the border with Mexico. “And if we miss it, we’re going to be undercounted again for the next 10 years.”
In Texas, a bill to commit $50 million to census response died this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature. State Rep. César J. Blanco, the El Paso Democrat who sponsored the bill, claimed that the Legislature wanted to blunt a demographic shift that has strengthened Democrats. “They’re concerned that if you have a more accurate count, it would put them at a disadvantage,” he said.
That comes at a price, said Daniel A. Smith, a professor of political science at the University of Florida. “To send a political statement that you don’t want people to be counted, which might reduce the amount of federal funding your state gets, would seem to be cutting off your nose to spite your face,” he said.
Texans could need that money. The state adds more than a thousand new residents daily. Half are newborns. Nearly 30% hail from foreign countries, a hefty share from Asia.
The remaining 20% moved from other states, led by California, which is expected to lose a House seat for the first time ever — and which is sparing no expense to maximize its census tally.
In some ways, Texas mirrors California: 4 in 10 residents are Hispanic. One in 4 is deemed hard to count. One in 17 is an immigrant in the country illegally.
Texas, too, is spending to boost census response — just without state help. “It’s inexcusable how little the state of Texas has done to prepare for 2020,” said Ann Beeson, executive director of the Austin-based nonprofit Center for Public Policy Priorities. “Fortunately, Texans themselves are stepping up to the task.”
The center and the Communities Foundation of Texas, a Dallas philanthropy, lead the effort to drum up responses. The foundation has raised $1.5 million for work in hard-to-count areas. The Hogg Foundation, another philanthropy, has contributed $2 million; the United Way, $1.5 million. Houston, Dallas and other big cities are mounting campaigns.
But outside the major metros, money and personnel are scarce.
“It’s not that philanthropies aren’t doing enough,” said Lila Valencia, the senior demographer at the Texas Demographic Center. “It’s just that it’s going to take so much more than we have.”