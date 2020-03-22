WASHINGTON — Senators neared a bipartisan deal Friday on a sweeping $1 trillion economic stabilization package to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, as lawmakers and President Donald Trump’s top advisers raced to work through differences and strike crucial compromises on legislation that could be enacted within days.
Democratic and Republican negotiators were close to agreement Friday evening on providing expanded unemployment benefits for workers affected by the virus, including self-employed workers and people whose hours have been reduced as large parts of the economy shut down to slow the disease’s spread
A person familiar with the agreement, speaking on condition of anonymity because it was not yet final, said the benefits would come close to covering the full lost wages for a typical worker.
Democrats were prepared to drop their opposition to several large corporate tax cuts as part of the compromise. And Republicans were ready to agree to a direct payment that would apply equally to workers with incomes up to $75,000 per year, before phasing out and ending altogether for those earning more than $99,000. The two sides were also near agreement on providing assistance for state and local governments that are set to lose tax revenues amid the crisis.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said he hoped to strike a deal in principle by midnight Friday, an ambitious goal given the wide divergence between the two parties over how to structure a government rescue package unlike anything Congress has previously contemplated.
While there is widespread agreement on the need for the package, Republicans and Democrats began negotiations Friday divided over the details, including which Americans should receive direct payments from the government and how they should receive it, how much paid leave employers should have to cover for workers, and what form of assistance to provide to small and large businesses.
But as the talks unfolded — both in a marathon set of meetings on Capitol Hill and in a series of telephone calls between the White House and congressional leaders — all sides appeared optimistic about reaching a swift agreement.
Cementing the deal will require both Republicans and Democrats smooth over divides among themselves over how to deliver aid to families and businesses quickly and fairly. Lawmakers, emerging briefly from ongoing negotiations over the course of the day, acknowledged that the pressure to act under remarkable circumstances would help ease the sting of policy disagreements.
