JUÁREZ, Mexico — A border wall. Mass deportations. Punishing tariffs. A halt to foreign aid. An end to a decades-old trade deal.
For years, President Donald Trump has pressured or wielded threats against Mexico, hoping to force a policy change, excite his political base, or both. Last week, he did it again, announcing that he planned to designate Mexican drug trafficking groups as terrorist organizations.
Trump, who made the remarks in an interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, didn’t specify which of the mosaic of criminal groups he intended to slap with the label. But the reaction in Mexico has been swift — and negative — as the nation considered the implications.
Mexican officials have suggested that the terrorist designations could challenge their nation’s sovereignty, and the foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, is seeking high-level talks with Trump administration officials about the matter.
Some analysts raised the specter of armed drone strikes on Mexican soil, or other covert U.S. actions against drug traffickers, potentially without the knowledge or consent of the Mexican government. Speaking Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mostly demurred on the subject, but hinted that he did not welcome the prospect of secret U.S. operations on Mexican territory.
“Cooperation: yes,” he said of the relationship between Mexico and the United States. “Interventionism: no.”
Trump said that he planned to designate Mexican drug “cartels” as foreign terrorist organizations because of the high number of Americans killed by their activities, and that he had been working on the listing for three months.
In the exchange, posted on O’Reilly’s personal website, O’Reilly asked the president whether he was going to “start hitting them with drones.”
The president replied, “I don’t want to say what I am going to do, but they will be designated.”
Last March, Trump also openly floated the idea of the designation, saying in an interview with Breitbart News that he was thinking “very seriously” about it.
But a groundswell of support, mainly among conservatives, gained momentum in recent weeks after the killing of three mothers and six of their children, all dual Mexican and American citizens, who were part of a fundamentalist Mormon community in northern Mexico.
The State Department declined to comment Wednesday, referring several questions to the White House about how many cartels Trump was looking to designate, or when a decision might be made.
It is not new for the United States to consider listing drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Members of Congress have made similar requests during past presidential administrations, said Jason Blazakis, the former director of the State Department’s office of counterterror finance and designations.
But, Blazakis said, the United States has largely resisted adding them to official terror organization lists out of concern that it would be a mostly symbolic step that eats up already-scarce resources and could do more damage to diplomacy than good.
Other analysts warned that the designation could undermine or disrupt the carefully tuned relationship between the United States and Mexico, a complex arrangement developed over generations of administrations and covering a broad range of issues, including trade, crime-fighting, finance, migration, tourism and culture.
Arturo Sarukhán, a former Mexican ambassador to Washington, warned that the Trump administration could use the terrorist designation to block loans to Mexico from international financial institutions and even restrict imports to the United States from Mexico.