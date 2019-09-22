Peggy Hill, a yoga instructor who worked in the corporate world for over 30 years, at her home in New York, Sept. 5, 2019. While it is true that millennials make up the largest chunk of the freelancer population in the United States, according to a study commissioned by the Freelancers Union and Upwork, 30% of Americans over the age of 55 did some freelance work in 2018. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)