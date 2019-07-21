The gap between the rich and the poor in the Democratic presidential primary is growing — and Beto O’Rourke has landed on the worrisome side of the dividing line.
O’Rourke, who had entered the race in March with the promise of being a top candidate and a financial powerhouse, faltered in dramatic fashion in second-quarter fundraising, announcing last Monday that he had taken in only $3.6 million. The sum was a fraction of what the front-runners brought in.
In fact, O’Rourke’s total for the 90-day period was far less than he raised in his first 24 hours as a candidate, when he received $6.1 million.
His campaign had sought to brace supporters for the poor showing in the days before it released its figures late Monday.
“Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down,” O’Rourke’s digital director, Rob Flaherty, emailed supporters last week. “Sometimes you’re Hootie and sometimes you’re the Blowfish.”
His total placed him solidly outside the group of leading candidates in a field of two dozen Democrats who disclosed the financial state of their campaigns Monday. The second-quarter fundraising hauls affirmed what recent polling has shown: that the race has stratified into clear tiers.
Five candidates regularly clear 5% in the polls, and they are the only ones who have announced second-quarter totals of at least $10 million so far: Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. Combined they have raised nearly $100 million.
One of the biggest mysteries of the quarterly filing period had been the haul for O’Rourke. Political insiders have whispered for weeks that he would report a depressed figure, signaling just how much momentum has diminished for the former Texas congressman since March.
The result was worse than even most had expected, and far less than the $9.4 million he raised over 18 days in the first quarter.
While O’Rourke shattered fundraising records as a Senate candidate running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 — he raised $80 million — he has found tougher sledding competing against his fellow Democrats.
Some of the senior advisers from his 2018 Senate run have departed, and a new team being run by his campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, is still being constructed in El Paso, his hometown. Dillon did not join O’Rourke until after he had already announced, which is unusual for presidential campaigns.
While some candidates had assembled what amounted to campaigns-in-waiting as far back as 2018, O’Rourke is still building out the top level of his operation; a national press secretary and a national policy director only came on board in recent weeks.
And while Harris, Biden and Buttigieg have kept up a particularly aggressive schedule of high-dollar fundraisers with $1,000 entry prices, O’Rourke has only held a handful of such events — and had held none until halfway through the quarter.
O’Rourke inherited a massive list of past supporters from his Senate race, which he leveraged to long ago fulfill the Democratic National Committee’s 130,000-donor requirement for the third set of debates — a threshold that Booker, Klobuchar and Gillibrand still have not met.
O’Rourke has continued to draw crowds on the campaign trail, but he has searched aloud for an answer to why he — a white, former three-term congressman — is best positioned for and deserving of the presidency. On Sunday, in an unusual note to supporters, he revealed that he and his wife are descendants of slave owners, while writing he would “support reparations.”
“I benefit from a system that my ancestors built to favor themselves at the expense of others,” he wrote in a note that appeared timed to get ahead of the publication of an article in The Guardian about his ancestry.