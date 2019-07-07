With about three weeks to go until the second set of Democratic presidential primary debates, a handful of lower-tier candidates are in danger of missing them. A single percentage point of support in one poll could be the difference between getting invited to Detroit and being left off the debate stage.
A New York Times analysis of donor and polling data shows that as of last Wednesday, seven candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are actively fighting for six slots in the upcoming debate, which again will be split over two nights, July 30 and 31.
So far, 14 candidates, including El Paso native Beto O’Rourke, have qualified both by getting campaign donations from 65,000 people and by garnering at least 1% support in at least three qualifying polls. These candidates, listed below, are guaranteed one of 20 spots on the stage.
Seven additional candidates, six of whom took part in the last debate, have qualified only by one of two metrics — meeting the polling threshold — meaning they are on the bubble and the Democratic National Committee’s tiebreakers will come into play.
At the moment, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio appear to have an advantage over the other four. Each of them has at some point earned 2% support in a qualifying poll, which raises their polling averages. (For the purposes of the tiebreaker, the DNC will average each candidate’s best three polls.)
That leaves Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York and Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a virtual deadlock. Bullock is the only candidate in this group who did not participate in the last debate. All four men appear to have the same polling average: 1%.
The DNC anticipated that this might happen, and officials said that in the event of a tie, they would rank the candidates based on “the total number of polls in which each candidate received 1 percent or more support.” By our count, de Blasio has eight such polls, Bennet has five, Bullock has four and Swalwell has three.
Three more candidates — Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida; Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; and former Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania — do not appear to have qualified for the debate via donors or polling. Though there is still time for that to change, those candidates will face an uphill battle for a spot on the stage, even if they manage to qualify.
The 14 candidates who have locked in a spot on the July debate stage by qualifying through both donors and polling, in alphabetical order, are: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former housing secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; self-help author Marianne Williamson; and former tech executive Andrew Yang.