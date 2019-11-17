Monday, Nov. 11
Russia imports election tricks to Madagascar
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Of all the places for Russia to try to swing a presidential election, Madagascar is perhaps one of the least expected. The island nation off the coast of southeastern Africa is thousands of miles away from Moscow and has little obvious strategic value for the Kremlin or the global balance of power. But two years after the Russians’ aggressive interference in the United States, here they were, determined to expand their clout and apply their special brand of election meddling to a distant political battleground.
Bolivia’s leader resigns, heeding
protesters’ call
President Evo Morales of Bolivia, who came to power over a decade ago as part of a leftist wave sweeping Latin America, resigned on Nov. 10 after unrelenting protests by an infuriated population that accused him of undermining democracy and extending his rule. Morales and his vice president, Álvaro García Linera, who also resigned, said their departure was an effort to stop the bloodshed that has spread across the country in recent weeks. But they admitted no wrongdoing and instead insisted that they were victims of a coup.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
EPA plans limit on evidence used for health rules
WASHINGTON — A new draft of an Environmental Protection Agency proposal would require that scientists disclose all of their raw data — including confidential medical records — before the agency could consider an academic study’s conclusions. EPA officials say the release of such data would allow conclusions to be verified independently, while critics say what is transparent is the Trump administration’s effort to block scientific analysis that could save lives or raise business costs.
Day of anger and violence in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Months of anti-government protests have thrown Hong Kong, the Chinese territory, into its worst political crisis in decades, with no end in sight. The movement, which started as a fight over an extradition bill, has morphed into a broader call for democracy and police accountability in the former British colony. But neither side seems to agree on what the future should look like under Chinese rule — and neither seems willing to compromise.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Family ties link power in Ankara and Washington
ISTANBUL — Behind President Donald Trump’s accommodating attitude toward Turkey is an unusual back channel: a trio of sons-in-law who married into power and now play key roles in connecting Ankara with Washington. Operating both individually and in tandem, the three men have developed an informal, next-generation line of communication between Trump and his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
How a $100 billion fund left workers in a hole
Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s chief executive, was hailed as a kingmaker in 2016 when he unveiled the $100 billion Vision Fund. Using the cash hoard, Son poured money into fledgling companies across the world, many of which have a business model of hiring contractors who deliver their services. But when they failed to make a profit and SoftBank changed its tune on growth, the companies often slashed or reneged on those incentives. With little power to fight back, many contractors have been financially and personally devastated.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Envoys reveal scope of Trump Ukraine push
The House of Representatives opened historic impeachment hearings on Wednesday and heard a senior American diplomat reveal startling new testimony that drew President Donald Trump closer to the center of the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. William B. Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, brought to life Democrats’ allegations that Trump has abused his office by trying to enlist a foreign power to help him in an election.
More are dying from infections that foil drugs
Nearly 35,000 people in the United States are dying each year from drug-resistant infections, public health officials said on Wednesday, an alarming problem that New York state underscored by revealing that it had found one particularly new and virulent fungus in 64 hospitals and 103 nursing homes. The numbers show just how widespread drug resistant infections have become, with the latest projection of deaths in America double previous estimates.
Friday, Nov. 15
Pelosi suggests Trump may face bribery charge
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharpened the focus of Democrats’ impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Thursday, accusing the president of committing bribery when he withheld vital military assistance from Ukraine at the same time he was seeking its commitment to publicly investigate his political rivals. Even as Pelosi said no final decision had been made on whether to impeach Trump, it suggested Democrats are increasingly working to put a name to the president’s alleged wrongdoing and moving toward a more specific set of charges that could be codified in articles of impeachment in the coming weeks.
‘Sad reality’: Student kills 2 at California school
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Teenagers texted their parents from barricaded classrooms and fled into the street in this sleepy suburb north of Los Angeles early Thursday as a young man pulled a handgun from his backpack and opened fire at his high school, killing two and wounding three others before turning the gun on himself in a wrenching sequence that for many had the sickening feel of a recurring nightmare come to life. The 16-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital with his victims and taken into custody, police said.