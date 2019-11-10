Monday, Nov. 4
In FBI’s sights: Stolen research flowing to China
The National Institutes of Health and the FBI have begun a vast effort to root out scientists who they say are stealing biomedical research for other countries from institutions around the country. Almost all the incidents they uncovered and that are under investigation involve scientists of Chinese descent, including naturalized American citizens, allegedly stealing for China.
Needed or not, oil production is set to surge
HOUSTON — A surge of oil production is coming, whether the world needs it or not. The flood of crude will arrive even as concerns about climate change are growing and worldwide oil demand is slowing. And it is not coming from the usual producers but from Brazil, Canada, Norway and Guyana — countries that are not known for oil or whose production has been lackluster in recent years.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
U.S. gives notice of intent to quit Paris agreement
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration formally notified the United Nations on Monday it would withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, leaving global climate diplomats to plot a way forward without the cooperation of the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement saying the accord would have imposed intolerable burdens on the U.S. economy, while President Donald Trump has long held that the accord would cripple growth and intrude on U.S. sovereignty.
A new slogan ignites Iraqis: ‘Iran get out’
BAGHDAD — On the streets and in the squares of Iraq’s capital, in the shrine city of Karbala — where protesters Sunday threw gasoline bombs at the Iranian Consulate — in back alleys and university hallways, a struggle is taking place over who will shape the country’s future. Iraq along with Lebanon, both heavily Shiite countries that have been roiled by protests, is part of a developing revolt against efforts by Shiite-dominated Iran to project its power throughout the Middle East.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Envoy now tells of pressing Kiev in a quid pro quo
WASHINGTON — A critical witness in the impeachment inquiry offered Congress substantial new testimony, revealing he told a top Ukrainian official that the country likely would not receive U.S. military aid unless it publicly committed to investigations President Donald Trump wanted. The disclosure from Gordon D. Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, in four new pages of sworn testimony released Tuesday, confirmed his involvement in laying out a quid pro quo to Ukraine that he had previously not acknowledged.
Democrats take control of Virginia legislature
Democrats won complete control of the Virginia government for the first time in a generation on Tuesday and claimed a narrow victory in the Kentucky governor’s race, as Republicans struggled in suburbs where President Trump is increasingly unpopular. In capturing both chambers of the legislature in Virginia, Democrats have cleared the way for Gov. Ralph S. Northam, who was nearly driven from office earlier this year, to press for measures tightening access to guns and raising the minimum wage that have been stymied by legislative Republicans.
Thursday, Nov. 7
A legacy of poisoned water: ‘Damaged kids’ fill Flint’s schools
FLINT, Mich. — Five years after Michigan switched Flint’s water supply to the Flint River from Lake Huron, the city’s lead crisis has migrated from its homes to its schools, where neurological and behavioral problems — real or feared — among students are threatening to overwhelm the education system. The contamination of this long-struggling city’s water exposed nearly 30,000 schoolchildren to a neurotoxin known to have detrimental effects on children’s developing brains and nervous systems.
Purging palace of ‘evil,’ Thai king bolsters rule
BANGKOK — The denunciations have swirled through Thailand’s gilded palaces with the rhetorical extravagance of a Shakespearean history. The official consort to the king was accused of trying to upstage the queen and “undermining the nation.” A grand chamberlain was removed for “severely immoral acts.” And last week, four more courtiers were removed for “extremely evil misconduct.” Nearly half a year ago, King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned in a lavish spectacle. Since then, the 67-year-old has assembled a court whose intrigue frequently spills onto the pages of the staid Royal Thai Government Gazette.
Friday, Nov. 8
Bloomberg bid for presidency starts to rustle
Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman, is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline, people briefed on Bloomberg’s plans said.
Diplomat says U.S. did little to stop Turkey
WASHINGTON — The top American diplomat on the ground in northern Syria has criticized the Trump administration for not trying harder to prevent Turkey’s military offensive there last month — and said Turkish-backed militia fighters committed “war crimes and ethnic cleansing.” In a searing internal memo, the diplomat, William V. Roebuck, raised the question of whether tougher American diplomacy, blunter threats of economic sanctions and increased military patrols could have deterred Turkey from attacking. Similar measures had dissuaded Turkish military action before.