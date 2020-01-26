Monday, Jan. 20
An outcry grows as Native women keep vanishing
BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. — A national outcry over the killings and disappearances of indigenous women has reached a boiling point in Big Horn County, a rural stretch of rolling mountains and ranch lands that contains the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations and has the highest rate of missing and murdered Native Americans in Montana, and among the highest nationwide.
Democrats’ push to tap witnesses has new urgency
WASHINGTON — As the Senate prepares for the substantive start of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, Democrats are intensifying demands for more testimony and information to address a still-growing list of unanswered questions about the pressure campaign on Ukraine. On Sunday, Jan. 19, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, one of the House impeachment managers, said he was concerned that intelligence agencies were withholding information about Ukraine out of fear of angering Trump.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
McConnell plans for Senate trial on a speedy pace
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team called on the Senate on Monday to “swiftly reject” the impeachment charges and acquit him, arguing that Democrats would “permanently weaken the presidency” if they succeeded in removing him from office over what the team characterized as policy and political differences. In a 110-page brief submitted to the Senate the day before Trump’s trial begins in earnest, the president’s lawyers advanced their first sustained legal argument since the House opened its inquiry, contending the two charges approved largely along party lines were constitutionally flawed and set a dangerous precedent.
Criticism stifled in a Boeing crash
A study that blasted Boeing after a Boeing 737 crashed near Amsterdam in 2009 was never made public. Other criticisms were tempered by investigators after the company and U.S. safety officials objected in the incident involving a predecessor to Boeing’s 737 Max, the plane that was grounded last year after accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people and hurled the company into the worst crisis in its history.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
As infections mount, virus poses test for China
WUHAN, China — Facing growing pressure to contain a deadly viral outbreak that has spread halfway around the world, China’s ruling Communist Party raced Tuesday to confront the disease, slapping restrictions on the city where it started and warning that anyone who hides infections will be “forever nailed to history’s pillar of shame.” The response by the Chinese leadership, which has come under intensifying criticism that it has been slow to acknowledge the severity of the outbreak, came as fatalities from the disease doubled to at least six.
Vow of silence by 100 senators is tough for a talkative bunch
WASHINGTON — In the Senate, few things are of more value to a lawmaker than the sound of his or her own voice. So President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial poses a unique and particularly onerous challenge for the 100 senators of the 116th Congress: a daily vow of silence that is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. and for the duration of the proceedings, sometimes long into the night.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Deadly attack on Kenya base underlines limits of U.S. force
WASHINGTON — Armed with rifles and explosives, about a dozen al-Shabab fighters destroyed an American surveillance plane as it was taking off and ignited an hourslong gunfight this month on a sprawling military base in Kenya that houses U.S. troops. By the time al-Shabab was done, portions of the airfield were burning and three Americans were dead. The brazen assault at Manda Bay, a seaside base near the Somali border, on Jan. 5, was largely overshadowed by the crisis with Iran and is only now drawing closer scrutiny from Congress and Pentagon officials.
Whisked away from the stump, senators leave a lane for rivals
WASHINGTON — Something extraordinary is now happening to the Democratic presidential primary: An intensely competitive race has been thrown into a state of semi-suspended animation, with three candidates who have a shot at breakout performances in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses — Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar — suddenly stuck at the Senate impeachment trial in Washington, while their rivals have the Iowa campaign trail largely to themselves.
Friday, Jan. 24
Facing queries about his son, Biden is by turns calm or curt
SPARKS, Nev. — Joe Biden called an octogenarian voter a “damn liar” and challenged him to a push-up contest. He dismissed a heckler as an “idiot.” He commanded the news media to focus on President Donald Trump instead of the overseas business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. For months now, Joe Biden has been confronted on the campaign trail with questions, attacks and misinformation concerning his son — encounters that have taken on a dramatic feel, given the uncertainty of how Biden will respond.
China’s travel limits to contain the Coronavirus now cover 35 million people
WUHAN, China — Authorities on Friday greatly expanded a travel lockdown in central China to include 12 cities near the center of a coronavirus outbreak, effectively penning in 35 million residents — nearly the population of Canada — in an effort to contain the dangerous virus. The new limits — abruptly decreed before the Lunar New Year holiday, China’s busiest travel season — were an extraordinary step that underlined the governing Communist Party’s deepening fears about the outbreak of a little-understood coronavirus.