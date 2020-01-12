Monday, Jan. 6
Standoff builds as Iran drops nuclear limits
BEIRUT — The consequences of the American assassination of a top Iranian general rippled across the Middle East and beyond on Sunday, with Iran ending commitments it made to limit its nuclear fuel production and Iraqi lawmakers voting to expel American forces from their country. Steeling for retaliation from Iran, an American-led coalition in Iraq and Syria suspended the campaign it has waged against the Islamic State for years, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the street to mourn.
The #MeToo movement is vast. The Weinstein trial is narrow.
Since the Harvey Weinstein story broke more than two years ago, everything about it has been outsize: the scope of the allegations of sexual harassment and assault, stretching back decades; the number of his accusers, who total more than 80; and the global scale of the reckoning their stories have inspired. Now, as the Hollywood producer’s criminal trial begins in Manhattan, the outcome already is anticipated as a verdict on much more than one man’s alleged wrongdoing.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Bolton, in twist, offers to testify at Trump’s trial
WASHINGTON — John R. Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, said he was willing to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial if he was subpoenaed. The impeachment proceeding has been stalled over Democrats’ insistence on hearing from critical witnesses Trump blocked from testifying in the House inquiry into his pressure campaign on Ukraine. Bolton, with crucial knowledge of the president’s actions and conversations, is a potential bombshell of a witness.
Election meddling in Taiwan?
TAIPEI, Taiwan — As Taiwan gears up for a major election, officials and researchers worry China is experimenting with social media manipulation to sway the vote. Doing so would be easy, they fear, in the island’s rowdy democracy, where the news cycle is fast and voters are already awash in false or highly partisan information. The Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of China’s territory, and it has long deployed propaganda and intimidation to try to influence elections here.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Iranians attack U.S. forces in Iraq in act of revenge
Iran attacked two bases in Iraq that house American troops with a barrage of missiles early Wednesday, Iranian official news media and United States officials said, the start of what Tehran had promised would be retaliation for the killing of a top Iranian commander.
Temblors jolt Puerto Ricans torn by storm
MIAMI — The strongest tremor yet in a week of heavy seismic activity rocked Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, knocking out power to much of the island, seriously damaging homes and buildings and leaving at least one person dead. The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, declared a state of emergency throughout Puerto Rico and activated the National Guard.
Thursday, Jan. 9
U.S. and Iranians lower tensions, at least for now
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump backed away from further military action against Iran on Wednesday and called for a new diplomatic effort as the bristling confrontation of the past week eased in the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes that seemed intended to save face rather than inflict casualties. In his televised statement, the president seemed as eager as the Iranians to find a way out of a conflict that threatened to spiral out of control into a new full-fledged war in the Middle East.
In stunning step, duke and duchess seek new title: part-timers
LONDON — In a year of gut punches to Britain’s royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, delivered a jarring blow of their own Wednesday, announcing they would “step back” as senior members. It was an extraordinary retreat by the popular prince and his American wife, who had grown increasingly isolated within the House of Windsor since their wedding in 2018. The couple said they plan to split time between Britain and North America, with Canada seen as a likely landing spot.
Friday, Jan. 10
Voting security evolves. So do Russian trolls.
Last October, the National Security Agency and its British counterpart issued an unusual warning: The Russians were back and growing stealthier. American defenses have vastly improved in the four years since Russian hackers and trolls mounted a broad campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election. Yet interviews with dozens of officials and experts make clear that many of the vulnerabilities exploited by Moscow in 2016 remain.
As others zig, Bloomberg zags
WELLS, Minn. — There is a way that people generally run for president. And there is whatever Michael Bloomberg is doing. Looking past Iowa and New Hampshire to focus on the delegate-rich contests that come in the months that follow, Bloomberg is betting that his zag-while-they-zig electoral strategy and functionally bottomless resources can make him the standard-bearer of a Democratic Party whose 2020 primary has been defined in part by progressive disdain for the billionaire class.