Monday, Oct. 28
Leader of Islamic State dies in raid, U.S. says
President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 27 that a commando raid in Syria had targeted and resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, claiming a significant victory even as American forces are pulling out of the area. “Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said in a nationally televised address from the White House. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”
Fire and wind flail California, strewing chaos
Significant vulnerabilities in out-of-date private utility infrastructure have converged with the realities of extreme weather in California, made worse by climate change, to produce a crisis that is pushing the state’s disaster response capabilities to the brink. On Oct. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency, urging people in evacuation zones to take warnings seriously.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
GM, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota side with Trump on emissions
Breaking with some of their biggest rivals, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota said Monday they were intervening on the side of the Trump administration in an escalating battle with California over fuel economy standards for automobiles.
Their decision pits them against leading competitors, including Honda and Ford, who this year reached a deal to follow California’s stricter rules.
Betrayed Kurds were vital to finding ISIS leader
The Turkish incursion in northern Syria, aimed at sweeping Syrian Kurdish fighters off the border, threw the planning for the raid targeting the Islamic State’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, into turmoil as America’s Syrian allies rushed off to defend their lands. It also created a bitter sense of betrayal that after five years fighting and dying alongside U.S. troops in the battle against the Islamic State, the Kurds’ U.S. friends would suddenly leave them vulnerable to their foes.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Boeing CEO had warning before a 2nd crash
Boeing’s chief executive, Dennis A. Muilenburg, testified Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate commerce committee on the crashes of two 737 Max jets that killed 346 people and raised new questions about government oversight of the aviation industry. Among the issues senators questioned Muilenburg about were messages from the plane’s chief technical pilot that a new system on the plane known as MCAS was “running rampant” in simulator tests.
Colonel tried to fill gaps in Ukraine call transcript
WASHINGTON — Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators Tuesday that he tried to make two changes to the rough transcript of the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president that were not made before the document was locked down.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Refugees fear for families as U.S. limits entry
MISSOULA, Mont. — As the White House prepares to finalize the fiscal year’s refugee cap at 18,000, the lowest number since the program was created four decades ago, many of the nearly 200 Congolese who settled in Missoula have answered desperate calls from relatives who have waited years in camps in Uganda or Tanzania for refuge in the United States. Refugee flights canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were the third batch to be scrubbed as officials await final word on this year’s cap, said a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Bolton is called by investigators on impeachment
WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators Wednesday summoned John R. Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, to testify this week about a shadowy effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate the president’s domestic political rivals, closing in on a critical witness as they deepen their inquiry. But Bolton’s lawyer responded by saying Bolton was “not willing to appear voluntarily,” declining to specify what his client would do should he be subpoenaed.
Friday, Nov. 1
Trump makes Florida resort his new home
He came of age in Queens, built Trump Tower, starred in “The Apprentice,” bankrupted his businesses six times, and drew cheering crowds and angry protesters to Fifth Avenue after his election. Through it all, President Donald Trump — rich, bombastic and to many Americans the epitome of a New Yorker — was intertwined with the city he called his lifelong home. No longer. In late September, Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
In China, spies in classrooms inhibit speech
CHENGDU, China — In a throwback to the Mao Zedong era, Chinese universities are deploying students as watchdogs against their teachers, part of a sweeping campaign by President Xi Jinping to eliminate dissent and turn universities into party strongholds. The use of student informers has surged under Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, with hundreds of universities now employing the practice, according to interviews with more than two dozen professors and students, as well as a review of public records.