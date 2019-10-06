Monday, Sept. 30
‘Swim across’: Migrants use riskier tactics
MATAMOROS, Mexico — Thousands of migrants have been clustered in Mexican border cities like Matamoros for months, blocked from seeking asylum in the United States by a series of escalating restrictions. While some have given up, taking free transportation provided by the U.S. government and United Nations back to their homes in Central America, many others who are stuck in Matamoros said that desperation had led them to consider treacherous and potentially life-threatening border crossings.
The Russian playbook in Africa: Win hearts and reap diamonds
BANGUI, Central African Republic — Hoping to wrest control over the diamond trade and piece the Central African Republic back together, the government has turned to a new partner — Russia. But Russia’s help comes at a cost. Its representatives have struck deals with the government to mine diamonds where the trade is legal — one of many signs that Russia’s push into the country is closely tied to the profits it can reap.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Xi lauds ‘red’ heritage in land brutalized by it
XINYANG, China — Harrowing memories of China’s revolutionary past hang over the rolling wheat fields and scattered villages where the Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, recently visited to commemorate 70 years since Mao Zedong founded the People’s Republic of China. Yet not all who died in the Xinyang region during Mao’s tumultuous era were honored during Xi’s political pilgrimage. Who was remembered, or overlooked, put in sharp relief his authoritarian recasting of Chinese history.
Is red meat bad for you? New research says you can’t prove it
Public health officials for years have urged Americans to limit consumption of red meat and processed meats because of concerns that these foods are linked to heart disease, cancer and other ills. But on Monday, in a remarkable turnabout, an international collaboration of researchers produced a series of analyses concluding that the advice, a bedrock of almost all dietary guidelines, is not backed by good scientific evidence.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Trade clashes are weakening global growth
LONDON — As President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war with China, and as factories slow in major industrial nations, world commerce is deteriorating rapidly, a perilous development that threatens the global economy with a pronounced downturn. The dangers of global recession are clearly mounting, threatening to spread from the factory floor to households in many major economies. The latest sign arrived Tuesday, as the World Trade Organization slashed its forecast for trade growth for this year and next.
Ex-officer guilty of murder
DALLAS — A former Dallas police officer who shot her unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment was found guilty of murder Tuesday, in an unusual and high-profile case that dealt with issues of race, policing and mistaken identity. Amber R. Guyger, who is white, was charged in the death of her 26-year-old neighbor, Botham Shem Jean, after she said she accidentally went to the wrong floor of their apartment complex, entered the unit directly above hers and fatally shot him last year.
Thursday, Oct. 3
New front in immigration fight: collecting DNA
The Trump administration is moving to begin collecting DNA samples from hundreds of thousands of people a year booked into federal immigration custody for entry into a national criminal database, a dramatic expansion of the use of technology to enforce the nation’s immigration laws. Senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday the Department of Justice was developing a federal regulation that would give immigration officers the authority to collect DNA in detention facilities anywhere in the country that are holding more than 40,000 people.
Heart trouble pulls Sanders from the trail
Sen. Bernie Sanders was hospitalized and treated for an artery blockage and is canceling his events for the coming days, a campaign official said Wednesday. Many Democratic voters have long expressed discomfort with nominating a candidate in their 70s, and Sanders’ heart difficulties will likely refocus attention on age as a factor in a race in which the three leading candidates are in their 70s.
Friday, Oct. 4
In a brash public move, Trump asks the Chinese to examine the Bidens
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, already facing impeachment for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, publicly called on China on Thursday to examine former Vice President Joe Biden as well, an extraordinary request to a foreign power for help that could benefit him in next year’s election. In speaking so publicly Thursday, a defiant Trump pushed back against critics who have called such requests an abuse of power, essentially arguing that there was nothing wrong with seeking foreign help.
U.S. envoys pushed Kiev to commit to inquiries
WASHINGTON — Two of President Trump’s top envoys to Ukraine worked on a statement for the country’s new president in August that would have committed Ukraine to pursuing investigations sought by Trump into his political rivals, according to three people briefed on the effort and documents released Thursday night. Their work on the statement is new evidence of how Trump’s fixation with conspiracy theories linked to Ukraine began driving senior diplomats to bend American foreign policy to the president’s political agenda in the weeks after a July 25 call between the two leaders.