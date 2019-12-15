Monday, Dec. 9
Right rejoices as Barr assails liberal
culture
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has eagerly embraced the most divisive and disputed aspects of President Donald Trump’s agenda, much to the delight of the Republican Party’s hard-line conservatives, who see him as an indispensable ally in their fight to push the country further to the right on issues like religion, immigration and policing. Barr has wielded a maximalist view of executive power and adopted a blithely antagonistic, no-apologies style that set him apart from his predecessors.
U.S. plans to sap WTO’s influence in trade brawls
WASHINGTON — The United States has spent two years chipping away at the World Trade Organization, criticizing it as unfair, starving it of personnel and disregarding its authority, as President Donald Trump seeks to upend the global trade system. This week, the Trump administration is expected to go one step further and effectively destroy the organization’s system for enforcing its rules — even as Trump’s widening trade war has thrown global commerce into disarray.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Inspector finds major FBI errors tied to wiretap
WASHINGTON — A long-awaited report by the Justice Department’s inspector released Monday sharply criticized aspects of the early stages of the FBI’s Russia investigation but exonerated former bureau leaders of President Donald Trump’s accusations that they engaged in a politicized conspiracy to sabotage him. Attorney General William P. Barr praised the inspector general but reiterated his long-standing complaints about the FBI inquiry, saying the bureau’s “malfeasance and misfeasance” detailed in the report reflected a “clear abuse” of the wiretap application process.
Sudden eruption in New Zealand
At least five people have been confirmed killed after a volcano suddenly erupted Monday on White Island, a popular tourist destination off the eastern coast of New Zealand. Twenty-three people, including the five dead, were evacuated Monday, said a New Zealand deputy police commissioner, John Tims. Officers said that more people were stranded on the island after the eruption.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Creating billions in farm subsidies, then hoarding the benefits
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s farm program is one of the largest subsidy schemes in the world. It represents 40% of the European budget — money that is meant to support farmers and sustain rural communities. Yet it is opaque in key areas, with gaping shortcomings in accountability, part of a system that favors those who earn the most from the subsidies.
Impeachment articles say Trump abused power, damaging nation
WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders Tuesday formally called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, asserting he “ignored and injured the interests of the Nation” in two articles of impeachment that charged him with abusing his power and obstructing Congress. In nine pages, the draft articles accused Trump of carrying out a scheme “corruptly soliciting” election assistance from the government of Ukraine in the form of investigations that would smear his Democratic political rivals.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Jersey City assailants targeted a kosher market
On Wednesday, investigators continued to piece together the reasons for a gunbattle in Jersey City, New Jersey, the day before that left six people dead, including one police officer. The rampage, in which one of the assailants appeared to have a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, infused fear in the Jewish community in Jersey City and beyond.
Nobelist denies mass murders by
Myanmar
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A day after Aung San Suu Kyi listened impassively to searing testimony about the horrors inflicted upon the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, she took the podium Wednesday at the United Nations’ highest court to defend her homeland against accusations of genocide, arguing that there had been no orchestrated campaign of persecution. Suu Kyi, at the International Court of Justice, insisted that what foreign observers have called an organized, yearslong campaign of atrocities against the Rohingya has been exaggerated and misconstrued, whether out of malice or just ignorance.
Friday, Dec. 13
A vast menace, made visible
To the naked eye, there is nothing out of the ordinary at the DCP Pegasus gas processing plant in West Texas, one of the thousands of installations in the vast Permian Basin that have transformed America into the largest oil and gas producer in the world. But a highly specialized camera sees what the human eye cannot: a major release of methane, the main component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas that is helping to warm the planet at an alarming rate.
Teenager’s 7 minutes of agony reveals series of failures at Rikers
NEW YORK — City officials have repeatedly pledged to improve conditions at Rikers Island, a sprawling jail on an island in the East River that currently houses roughly 5,180 inmates. But the harrowing events surrounding inmate Nicholas Feliciano’s suicide attempt, which left him in critical condition and on a respirator, have once again focused attention on serious mismanagement at the aging complex.