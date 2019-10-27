Monday, Oct. 21
Emboldened, Erdogan seeks nuclear bomb
Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wants more than control over a wide swath of Syria along his country’s border. He says he wants the Bomb. “Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads,” Erdogan said in September. But the West insists “we can’t have them,” he said. “This, I cannot accept.” With Turkey now in open confrontation with its NATO allies, having gambled and won a bet that it could conduct a military incursion into Syria and get away with it, Erdogan’s threat takes on new meaning.
All but poverty and despair is at a halt in Haiti
LÉOGÂNE, Haiti — The small hospital was down to a single day’s supply of oxygen and had to decide who would get it: the adults recovering from strokes and other ailments, or the newborns clinging to life in the neonatal ward. Haiti’s political crisis had forced this awful dilemma — one drama of countless in a nation driven to the brink of collapse. Lives that were already extremely difficult have become even more so.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Backlash against the homeless as a crisis builds in California
OAKLAND, Calif. — Insults like “financial parasites” and “bums” have been directed at them, not to mention rocks and pepper spray. Fences, potted plants and other barriers have been erected to keep them off sidewalks. Citizen patrols have been organized, vigilante style, to walk the streets and push them out. California may pride itself on its commitment to tolerance and liberal values, but across the state, record levels of homelessness have spurred a backlash against those who live on the streets.
Israel’s leader fails to create a government
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel abandoned his latest attempt to form a government Monday, clearing the way for his chief rival to take a shot but leaving a divided country no closer to knowing who its next leader would be. President Reuven Rivlin said he would give Benny Gantz, the former army chief whose party won one more parliamentary seat than Netanyahu’s in last month’s election, the mandate to try to become the country’s next leader. But Gantz has no clear path to assembling the required 61-seat majority in Israel’s Parliament.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Trump tied aid to inquiries, envoy says
WASHINGTON — William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told impeachment investigators privately on Tuesday that President Donald Trump held up vital security aid for the country and refused a White House meeting with Ukraine’s leader until he agreed to make a public pronouncement pledging to investigate Trump’s political rivals. In testimony built around careful notes he took during his tenure and delivered in defiance of State Department orders, Taylor sketched out in remarkable detail a quid-pro-quo pressure campaign on Ukraine. His account implicated Trump personally in the effort.
Number of uninsured children rose 400,000, eroding gains
Nationwide, more than a million children disappeared from the rolls of the two main state-federal health programs for lower-income children, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, between December 2017 and June, the most recent month with complete data. Some state and federal officials have portrayed the drop as a success story, arguing that more Americans are getting coverage from employers in an improving economy. But there is growing evidence that administrative changes aimed at fighting fraud and waste are pushing large numbers of children out of the programs.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Google claims computing feat akin to 1st flight
In a paper published in the science journal Nature, Google said Wednesday that it had achieved a long-sought breakthrough called “quantum supremacy,” which could allow new kinds of computers to do calculations at speeds that are inconceivable with today’s technology. Scientists likened Google’s announcement — with a machine needing only a few minutes to perform a task that would take a supercomputer at least 10,000 years — to the Wright brothers’ first plane flight in 1903, proof that something is really possible even though it may be years before it can fulfill its potential.
Turmoil as GOP disrupts inquiry on impeachment
WASHINGTON — House Republicans ground the impeachment inquiry to a halt Wednesday, staging an attention-grabbing protest at the Capitol that sowed chaos and derailed a crucial deposition as they sought to insulate President Donald Trump against mounting evidence of misconduct related to his pressure campaign to enlist Ukraine to smear his political rivals. Frustrated Democrats temporarily shut down the session before resuming it in the afternoon, when Laura K. Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, began testifying.
Friday, Oct. 25
Barr refocuses Russian inquiry on own agency
For more than two years, President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the Russia investigation, portraying it as a hoax and illegal even months after the special counsel closed it. Now, Trump’s own Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into how it all began. Justice Department officials have shifted an administrative review of the Russia investigation closely overseen by Attorney General William Barr to a criminal inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter. The move gives the prosecutor running it, John Durham, the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to impanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges.
In a warming world, fire becomes a sword to fight wildfires
Facing down 600 wildfires in the past three days alone, emergency workers in California rushed to evacuate rural areas of Northern California on Thursday. All this is happening after three straight years of record-breaking fires that researchers say are likely to continue in a warming world and raises an important question: How to live in an ecosystem that is primed to burn? According to the National Climate Assessment, fire is a growing problem. Climate change will fuel more wildfires nationwide as hotter temperatures dry out plants, making them easier to ignite.