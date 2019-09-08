Monday, Sept. 2
White House rift over CIA’s role in Afghan battle
WASHINGTON — Senior White House advisers have proposed secretly expanding the CIA’s presence in Afghanistan if international forces begin to withdraw from the country, according to American officials. But CIA and military officials have expressed reservations, prompting a debate in the administration that could complicate negotiations with the Taliban to end the war.
Texas shooting adds
urgency in Washington
WASHINGTON — The deadly shooting spree in West Texas that left seven people dead — the latest in an especially gruesome summer of massacres — has intensified pressure on congressional Republicans to take up gun safety legislation, giving fresh urgency to a debate that will be at the top of the Democrats’ agenda when lawmakers return to the Capitol from their summer recess on Sept. 9.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
North Koreans bolster
arsenal as tests persist
As North Korea fired off a series of missiles in recent months — at least 18 since May — President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed their importance as short-range and “very standard” tests. Now, American intelligence officials and outside experts have come to a far different conclusion: that the launchings downplayed by Trump have allowed Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, to test missiles with greater range and maneuverability that could overwhelm U.S. defenses in the region.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Lawmakers foil Britain’s
leader with Brexit vote
LONDON — British lawmakers on Tuesday rose up against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, moving to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement, in an epic showdown that has the country on the verge of a snap general election. After losing his first vote in Parliament as prime minister, Johnson said he intended to present a formal request for a general election to lawmakers.
Pence chooses a Trump
hotel over proximity
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence departed his hotel overlooking stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean just before 8:30 a.m. Monday for his official visit at the Irish presidential residence. It would be quite some time before he got there. The lengthy commute was necessary because of Pence’s choice of hotel: Rather than spending Sunday night in Dublin, the vice president stayed at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, 181 miles away, on the other side of Ireland.
Thursday, Sept. 5
When fast, free shipping
delivers heartbreak
In its relentless push for e-commerce dominance, Amazon has built a huge logistics operation to get more goods to customers’ homes in less and less time. As it moves to reduce its reliance on legacy carriers like United Parcel Service, the retailer has created a network of contractors across the country that allows the company to expand and shrink the delivery force as needed, while avoiding the costs of taking on permanent employees. But Amazon’s promise of speedy delivery has come at a price. An investigation by ProPublica identified more than 60 accidents since June 2015 involving Amazon delivery contractors that resulted in serious injuries, including 10 deaths.
Friday, Sept. 6
Aging school loses funding to border wall
WASHINGTON — For almost two decades, military families at Fort Campbell, the army’s sprawling base along the Kentucky-Tennessee border, have born the brunt of the country’s war efforts as a steady clip of troops with the 101st Airborne Division and from elite Special Operations units deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. Those same families have discovered they will be making another sacrifice — losing a middle school on the base in exchange for President Donald Trump’s border wall. The school joins the list of suspended projects, touching nearly every facet of American military life, that will foot the bill for the wall.
Investors take solace in news of China talks
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to renew talks with China in the coming weeks sent financial markets soaring Thursday, as investors seized on the development as a sign that both sides could still find a way out of an economically damaging trade war. But expectations for progress remain low, and many in the United States and China see the best outcome as a continued stalemate that would prevent a collapse in relations ahead of the 2020 election.