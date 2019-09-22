Monday, Sept. 16
‘People actively hate us’: Inside the morale crisis on the border
For decades, the Border Patrol was a largely invisible security force. Two years ago, when President Donald Trump entered the White House with a pledge to close the door on illegal immigration, all that changed. Interviews with 25 current and former agents in Texas, California and Arizona paint a portrait of an agency in a political and operational quagmire. Overwhelmed through the spring and early summer by desperate migrants, many agents have grown defensive, insular and bitter.
50,000 workers on strike at GM after talks fall apart
With the two sides still far apart on most of the major issues in negotiations for a new labor contract, the United Automobile Workers union said on Sunday that it would go on strike at General Motors. UAW regional leaders in Detroit voted unanimously to authorize the strike, set to begin at midnight. Nearly 50,000 UAW employees at General Motors plants across the country are set to walk off the job, barring a breakthrough in the talks, in the first such strike since 2007.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Hair from unsolved killing? Send it to this man
A paleogeneticist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, known in the scientific community for his work on the Neanderthal genome, has developed a technique that makes it possible to recover and sequence DNA from hair without the root. And over the past 18 months, he has been quietly cooperating with several law enforcement agencies, using this method to extract genetic profiles from the hairs of killers and victims in long unsolved crimes.
At Guantánamo, a high price tag
GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — The total cost last year of holding prisoners at Guantánamo Bay — including the men accused of plotting the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks — paying for the troops who guard them, running the war court and doing related construction, exceeded $540 million, according to a tally by The New York Times. The $13 million per prisoner cost almost certainly makes Guantánamo the world’s most expensive detention program, with the expense most likely to continue far into the future.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Fewer of the world’s children are dying, but many remain at risk
A sharp decline in childhood mortality reflects work by governments and international aid groups to fight child poverty and the diseases that are most lethal to poor children: neonatal disorders, pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria. But a research report shows the results are also highly imbalanced. In some places, children’s health has improved drastically. In others, many still die very early.
A ceiling smasher who raised the volume of women in news
Cokie Roberts, the longtime journalist and commentator for ABC News and NPR who won three Emmys, died Tuesday in Washington. She was 75. The cause was complications of breast cancer. Roberts, who came from a prominent Louisiana political family, co-anchored ABC’s “This Week” with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002, in addition to serving as a political commentator, chief congressional analyst and a commentator for “This Week” over three decades at ABC.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Pompeo calls Saudi strike an ‘act of war’ by Tehran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran on Wednesday of having carried out an “act of war” with aerial strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia last weekend, and he said the United States was working to build a coalition to deter further attacks. Pompeo’s words were the strongest so far from any American official regarding the attack Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Despite Pompeo’s statement, President Donald Trump pushed back against another U.S. military entanglement in the Middle East, speaking only of unspecified new sanctions on Iran.
Photo of Trudeau in brownface disrupts the Canadian election
OTTAWA — The re-election campaign of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday when a photograph surfaced of him wearing brownface makeup at a 2001 private school party.
The photograph had been taken when Mr. Trudeau, then a 29-yearold teacher, attended an “Arabian Nights” themed costume gala at the West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to Time magazine, which published the image.
Friday, Sept. 20
Claim on Trump is said to involve a
foreign leader
A potentially explosive complaint by a whistleblower in the intelligence community said to involve President Donald Trump was related to a series of actions that goes beyond any single discussion with a foreign leader, according to interviews Thursday. The complaint was related to multiple acts, Michael Atkinson, inspector general for U.S. spy agencies, told lawmakers during a private briefing, two officials familiar with it said. But he declined to discuss specifics.
Scientists prepare to drift with Arctic ice for a year to study climate change
On Friday evening, the German icebreaker Polarstern will leave this port city in northern Norway, sailing east for two weeks to the Laptev Sea, north of central Siberia. There the Polarstern will allow itself to be fully frozen in place. The research — of the atmosphere, ocean, ice and snow, and the interactions among them — is focused on one goal: a better understanding of how warming will affect the region, now and into the future.