Monday, Oct. 14
With decades of defiance, vaping industry found room to grow
The federal government — across the span of two presidential administrations — has allowed the rise of e-cigarettes. Nearly 1,300 people have been sickened by mysterious vaping-related lung injuries this year, yet the vast majority of vaping devices or flavored liquids for safety have not been vetted. In dozens of interviews, federal officials and public health experts described a lost decade of inaction, blaming an intense lobbying effort by the e-cigarette and tobacco industries, fears of a political backlash in tobacco-friendly states, bureaucratic delays, and a late reprieve by an FDA commissioner who had previously served on the board of a chain of vaping lounges.
Dozens killed in Japanese typhoon
TOKYO — Japan woke on Sunday morning to flooded rivers and burst levees, as emergency workers used helicopters and boats to rescue stranded residents from their homes in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, the largest storm to hit the country in decades.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Favors and largess eased Deutsche into China
It was a brazen campaign to win business in China by charming and enriching the country’s political elite. Documents show Deutsche Bank’s troubling behavior in China was far more extensive than authorities in the United States have publicly alleged. And they show the bank’s top leadership was warned about the activity but did not stop it.
Syrian forces rush into U.S. void
DOHUK, Iraq — Syrian government forces streamed into the country’s northeast Monday, seizing towns where they had not stepped foot in years and filling a vacuum opened up by President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon’s the United States’ Syrian Kurdish allies. Less than a week after Turkey launched an incursion into northern Syria with Trump’s assent, Syrian President Bashar Assad, considered a war criminal by the United States, has benefitted handsomely, striking a deal with the United States’ former allies to take the northern border and rapidly gaining territory without a fight.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Race takes turn as Warren faces barrage onstage
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts faced a sustained barrage of criticism from her Democratic rivals at a presidential debate in Ohio on Tuesday, tangling with a group of underdog moderates who assailed her liberal economic proposals, while former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. appeared to fade from the fray after parrying President Trump’s attacks on his family. The debate confirmed that the primary race had entered a new phase, defined by Ms. Warren’s apparent strength and the increasing willingness of other Democrats to challenge her.
Moscow picks up reins as the U.S. departs Syria
DOHUK, Iraq — Russia asserted itself in a long-contested part of Syria on Tuesday after the United States pulled out, giving Moscow a new opportunity to press for Syrian army gains and project itself as a rising power broker in the Middle East. Russian and Syrian troops drove through a key town where the United States had held sway and picked over abandoned U.S. outposts to announce their presence in the area and deter the Turkish incursion that began last week.
Thursday, Oct. 17
GM and union have 4-year deal
General Motors and the autoworkers’ union, confronting a period of flagging sales after years of record profits, reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end the company’s longest strike in half a century. The four-year agreement provides for a signing bonus of more than $8,000, as well as 3% wage increases in some years and 4% lump-sum payments in others, according to people familiar with the terms. They said it also included a path to permanent employment for temporary workers.
Drug giants nearing settlement of opioid cases for $50 billion
CLEVELAND — As a critical trial deadline bears down, the three largest drug distributors in the country, along with two manufacturers, have reached a tentative agreement with states to settle thousands of opioid cases in a deal that could be worth nearly $50 billion in cash and addiction treatments. Three people familiar with the negotiations warned details could change and the deal could still fall apart before Monday, when opening statements are to begin in the first federal trial to determine responsibility for the opioid epidemic.
Friday, Oct. 18
U.S. deal lets Erdogan keep troops in Syria
ANKARA, Turkey — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday agreed to a deal with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that accepted a Turkish military presence in a broad part of northern Syria in exchange for the promise of a five-day cease-fire, completing an abrupt reversal of U.S. policy in the Syrian conflict.
UK Parliament holds Brexit key
BRUSSELS — Britain and the European Union agreed on a Brexit deal Thursday, setting the stage for a fateful showdown in the British Parliament, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an uphill struggle to marshal enough votes. Even if he loses, analysts say, Johnson is likely to call for a general election in the coming weeks, hoping to win a mandate to pull Britain out of the European Union.