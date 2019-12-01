Monday, Nov. 25
In Hong Kong, a banner day for democracy
Pro-democracy candidates buoyed by months of street protests in Hong Kong won a stunning victory in local elections on Sunday, Nov. 24, as record numbers voted in a vivid expression of the city’s aspirations and its anger with the Chinese government. It was a pointed rebuke of Beijing and its allies in Hong Kong, and the turnout — seven in 10 eligible voters — suggested that the public continues to back the democracy movement, even as the protests grow increasingly violent.
Naval secretary is told to resign by defense chief
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday, Nov. 24, demanded the resignation of the Navy secretary, Richard Spencer, declaring that he had lost “confidence” in the Navy’s top civilian leader after Spencer diverged from President Donald Trump over the treatment of a member of the Navy SEALs at the center of a high-profile war crimes case.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Russia athletes face long ban in doping case
A panel at the World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended that Russia face a four-year ban from global sports after investigators discovered that Russian officials had erased failed doping tests from a database submitted to anti-doping regulators. In addition to a new round of embarrassment and public scorn, Russia now faces the possibility of years of global sporting isolation, barred from events like next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, soccer’s World Cup and forbidden from even bidding to host dozens of major international competitions.
Judge rebukes immunity claim by White House
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday handed a victory to House Democrats in their fight to overcome President Donald Trump’s stonewalling, ruling that the former White House counsel Donald McGahn must testify before impeachment investigators about Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Mueller investigation. McGahn is unlikely to appear any time soon because it is virtually certain that the Justice Department will file an appeal.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
2 budget aides quit after hold on Kyiv funds
Two officials at the White House budget office resigned this year partly because of their concerns about President Trump’s decision to hold up congressionally approved security assistance to Ukraine, a third aide at the office told impeachment investigators, revealing dissent within a key agency about Trump’s refusal to release the money.
‘We are losing people’: Adults across the U.S. are dying young
America, unlike other rich countries, has seen its life expectancy decline for three straight years, a drop driven by increased death rates in people in the prime of life — those aged 25 to 64. The focus has been on white Americans in rural areas who, it has been said, are dying from drug overdoses, alcoholism and suicide. But a new study, published Tuesday in JAMA, says that is only part of the picture. The increased death rates extend to all racial and ethnic groups and to suburbs as well as rural areas.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Giuliani pursued private business with Ukrainians
As Rudy Giuliani waged a public campaign this year to unearth damaging information in Ukraine about President Donald Trump’s political rivals, he privately pursued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business from Ukrainian government officials, documents reviewed by The New York Times show. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, has repeatedly said he has no business in Ukraine, and none of the deals was finalized. But the documents indicate that while he was pushing Trump’s agenda with Ukrainian officials eager for support from the United States, Giuliani also explored financial agreements with members of the same government.
As farmers grow old, who will replace them?
DURHAM, N.Y. — For half a century, Frank Hull and his wife, Sherry, have run their 260-acre farm in the upper Catskills. Known as Hull-O Farms, it has been in Hull’s family since his forebear founded it some 240 years ago. It is one of the oldest farms in the country continually owned and run by the same family. But that lineage is about to end. The Hulls can no longer handle the physical work needed to earn enough to keep up with the taxes, insurance, mortgages, barn maintenance and other rising costs, so they are putting the farm on the market.
Friday, Nov. 29
Promises fade as debts surge for graduates
WASHINGTON — When Congress created a student loan forgiveness program in 2007, lawmakers wanted to draw people to vital but relatively low-paid careers with a promise: After a decade, if borrowers faithfully paid their debts and pursued their work, they would have the remainder of their student loans written off. Since then, tens of thousands of graduates were led to believe by their student loan servicers that they would qualify for relief at the end of a decade, only to be shocked when their applications were rejected. Fewer than 1% of those who have applied for relief under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program have been deemed eligible. Lawsuits are proliferating.
Trump restarts U.S.-Taliban talks he angrily ended
BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan — President Donald Trump paid an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops here on Thursday, and said that he had restarted peace negotiations with the Taliban less than three months after he scuttled talks with the group. “The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them,” Trump said during a meeting with Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani. Trump also carried out the traditional role of feeding turkey and mashed potatoes to U.S. troops in fatigues, before dining, mingling and posing for photographs in a trip that had been kept secret.
