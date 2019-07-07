MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal police officers are mutinying over the government’s decision to make them part of the country’s new national guard, a powerful challenge to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as he tries to fight rising crime.
Earlier this year, faced with record-setting homicide rates, López Obrador announced he would combine the navy, army and federal police into a new security force to curb violence and fight organized crime.
Now just days after the new national guard began to be officially deployed across the country as the centerpiece of López Obrador’s security plan, police officers have rebelled.
The officers say that their pay and benefits will be cut and that they could be fired if they refuse to join. They also say they face poor conditions on deployments away from home and worry that they will serve under military commanders who do not understand civilian policing.
On Thursday, for a second day, several hundred police officers barricaded themselves inside the main police command center in the eastern part of Mexico City in protest. An angry crowd shouted approval as a group of officers held an impromptu news conference to condemn the force’s treatment by the government.
Another group blockaded one of the main highways leading north out of Mexico City and briefly blocked a second highway.
The federal police had threatened a national strike on Thursday, but there was no sign the unrest had spread outside Mexico City.
The images of the federal police in open rebellion appeared to rattle the government.
“This is a movement that has no reason to exist,” López Obrador said. “It is not a just cause, because there are no firings, because salaries and benefits are not being taken away. Entry into the national guard is voluntary.”
But the mood at the federal police compound on Thursday was defiant.
Raymundo Riva Palacio, a columnist who follows security issues, wrote Thursday that the rebellion had been gestating for months.
“This crisis favors the criminals,” Riva Palacio wrote in El Financiero, a daily newspaper.