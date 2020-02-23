Federal officials have arrested a Mexican citizen for allegedly acting on behalf of a Russian agent who recruited him to collect information about the U.S. government and met repeatedly with him in Moscow.
Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes and his wife were about to board a plane back to their native Mexico from Miami on Sunday, Feb. 16, when a customs official asked to inspect their phones.
The official looked in a file of recently deleted images on the phone of Fuentes’s wife and found a close-up photograph of a license plate. The plate belonged to the vehicle of a U.S. government source, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
Fuentes admitted to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection that he had told his wife, who was not named in the statement, to take the picture.
It turned out, federal prosecutors said, that Fuentes was acting on behalf of a Russian government official who had recruited him in 2019 to rent property in Miami-Dade County and gather information.
At a hearing in Miami federal court Tuesday, Fuentes said he had a variety of jobs, including one as a researcher at the National University of Singapore, where he earned $7,500 a month, according to The Miami Herald.
He will be arraigned March 3 in Miami federal court, federal officials said.