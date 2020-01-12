A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a man convicted in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent to life in prison, closing another chapter in a case that revealed the botched gun-smuggling investigation known as Operation Fast and Furious.
Judge David C. Bury of U.S. District Court in Arizona sentenced the man, Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, to a life term in the killing of the agent, Brian A. Terry, who was fatally shot during a firefight with an armed crew who was attempting to rob drug smugglers in rural Arizona on Dec. 14, 2010.
Last year, a federal jury found that Osorio-Arellanes, 41, was part of the armed crew of bandits who murdered Terry and convicted him of nine counts, including first-degree murder.
The killing of Terry became the emotional centerpiece of a politically-charged confrontation between congressional Republicans and the Obama administration over the wisdom and execution of Operation Fast and Furious.
The operation was conducted from late 2009 to early 2011 by Phoenix-based agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who were looking into a gun-smuggling network linked to a Mexican drug cartel.
Suspected “straw” purchasers for the network acquired about 2,000 guns, most of which were presumed to have reached drug gangs. In December 2010, two weapons that had been bought by one of the suspects were found at the site of the shootout in which Terry was killed, setting off a scandal.
Osorio-Arellanes, who was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in 2017, was the sixth of seven defendants convicted and sentenced in the case. Prosecutors said that Jesus Favela-Astorga, the sole defendant still facing trial, was also arrested by Mexican authorities in 2017 and was awaiting extradition to the United States.
Terry’s sister Michelle Balogh said Wednesday that she had traveled from her home in Michigan to witness the sentencing of Osorio-Arellanes in Tucson, along with another sister, Kelly Willis. Balogh, 51, said she was satisfied that Osorio-Arellanes was sentenced to life in prison.
“It’s only fair,” Balogh said. “Brian doesn’t get to walk among us, so why should he?”
Osorio-Arellanes’ lawyer did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.