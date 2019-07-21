The leader of the nation’s largest provider of migrant shelters for children was paid $3.6 million during the charity’s most recent tax year, even as the nonprofit organization came under intense scrutiny for its high compensation packages for executives and for its decision to accept children separated from their families by the Trump administration.
Juan Sanchez, the chief executive of Southwest Key Programs, received that income, which included life insurance and retirement benefits, between September 2017 and August 2018. It was more than twice what he was paid the previous year, and it eclipsed the maximum amount of grant money that the government allows migrant shelters to use to pay an employee, which was $189,600 last year.
It was also considerably higher than compensation at other nonprofit organizations: The head of the much larger American Red Cross, for example, made about $686,000, according to its most recent tax return.
Sanchez announced in March that he was stepping down, after The New York Times detailed potential mismanagement and questionable spending at Southwest Key. Three other top executives, including Sanchez’s wife, have also stepped down. That article prompted the Justice Department to launch an investigation into possible financial improprieties at the organization, which significantly benefited as the migrant crisis at the border deepened and was integral to how the federal government responded under both the Obama and Trump administrations.
Over the past decade, Southwest Key has been awarded almost $1.9 billion in federal funds to care for unaccompanied minors. About 4,000 children are now housed in its 24 shelters in Arizona, California and Texas, including a converted Walmart Supercenter in Brownsville, Texas, that has drawn criticism as a warehouse for youths.
Sanchez’s compensation was made public in a tax filing from Promesa Public Schools, an affiliate of Southwest Key that runs charter schools, because Sanchez was until recently a member of the affiliate’s board. The compensation was first reported by The Washington Post; The Times had requested the Promesa tax return five times since July 3, but Southwest Key’s spokesman did not send it until Monday.
Southwest Key’s own tax return is due to be filed this month. The organization, based in Austin, is required to provide it “upon request” to anyone who shows up and asks for it.
Southwest Key officials have repeatedly defended the high compensation packages, saying that they included a life insurance and retirement program for executives who had been underpaid in the past. In a letter to its staff earlier this month, Joella Brooks, the interim chief executive, said that Southwest Key was ending that program, and that she and other leaders “agreed to return substantial portions of the life insurance benefits.”
In a statement provided to The Times, Brooks also said Sanchez had “forfeited hundreds of thousands of unvested dollars” because of his resignation. She said that the money had been returned to Southwest Key.
But Sanchez has not entirely left the shelter business behind. He, a friend and Melody Chung, Southwest Key’s former chief financial officer, still own a shelter in Conroe, Texas, through a shell company; the shelter is rented to Southwest Key. Asked by The Times last year about that potential case of self-dealing, in which the executives collected rent paid by the federal government, the three partners announced that they would seek to sell their ownership stakes. The property has not yet been sold.