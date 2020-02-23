The demolition of a tower near downtown Dallas didn’t go quite as planned.
As the former Affiliated Computer Services building was imploded with explosives Sunday morning, Feb. 16, the core of the 11-story tower stubbornly remained standing, leaning to one side.
“The building fell the way it was supposed to fall,” said Josh Stevens, a project manager at Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition. “It happened to stop right there.”
Video of the building’s collapse immediately went viral, and people began calling the structure the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”
“Who needs Pisa? We have the Leaning Tower of Dallas,’’ one Twitter user wrote, sharing a photo of the city’s newest landmark.
“Oops, an implosion masterpiece!!” another Twitter user observed.
Just as tourists snap photos of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, people in Dallas are doing the same a safe distance from what remains of the Affiliated Computer Services building, creating the illusion that they are holding the structure in their hands or between their fingers, or kicking it.
“Whenever a new landmark is established right next to your home, you have to take a picture with it!” Benjamin Bratcher of Dallas posted on Twitter, with a photo of himself in which he appeared to be propping up the building with his hands.
Others posted videos and photos of the structure from nearby office buildings.
People can’t get too close to the structure, which is fenced off. The Dallas Police Department also has “officers blocking portions of the road for public safety,” Carlos Almeida, a Police Department spokesman, said Wednesday.
The remaining structure, which includes stairwells and elevator shafts, has been embraced by so many people in Dallas that some want it to stay. A Dallas man started an online petition to save the tower and make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“Over the past few days, The Leaning Tower of Dallas has become the city’s largest cultural icon,” the petition says. More than 350 people have signed the petition, which says the building “adds character” to the city and creates opportunities for “dank memes.”
The demolition company is taking all the social media attention in stride.
“We can get sour about it or we can laugh right along with them,” Stevens said. “We are trying to see the bright side of the situation.”
The building is expected to be torn down sometime this week, he said. The company is awaiting the arrival of a large crane to demolish it with a wrecking ball.
The tower was imploded to make way for a mixed-use development called The Central, Stevens said. According to its developer, the 5-million-square-foot project will have “upscale multifamily, hospitality, office, retail and restaurant” uses, and a 3.5-acre park.