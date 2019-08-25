Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent treatment for a malignant tumor discovered on her pancreas, according to a news release issued by the Supreme Court on Friday.
“The tumor was treated definitively, and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the statement said.
The abnormality was first discovered in early July after a routine blood test, according to the statement. A biopsy conducted July 31 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City confirmed a localized malignant tumor.
“Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans,” the statement said. “No further treatment is needed at this time.”
The health of the 86-year-old justice, the senior member of the court’s four-member liberal wing, has been a subject of concern.
In December, surgeons removed two malignant nodules from Ginsburg’s left lung. The court described that surgery as successful and said then she was cancer-free. After missing two weeks of arguments in January, she returned to work in February.
Ginsburg also had surgery in 2009 for early-stage pancreatic cancer.
She was also treated for colon cancer in 1999, but she did not miss a day on the bench.
Ginsberg’s career as the second female justice appointed to the Supreme Court, and her overall fortitude, have inspired books (“Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg”), a major motion picture, a documentary and merchandise.
Ginsburg has repeatedly vowed to stay on the court as long she is of sound mind and body. In a 2013 interview with The New York Times, she said she loved her work and intended to continue “as long as I can do the job full-steam, and that, at my age, is not predictable.”
For three weeks this August, Ginsberg underwent focused radiation treatment, and a bile duct stent was placed, according to the court’s statement.
Aside from canceling an annual visit to Santa Fe, New Mexico, Ginsburg has otherwise maintained an active schedule this summer, the statement said.