Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday denied an allegation of sexual assault by a former Senate aide, Tara Reade, his first public remarks about an accusation that has roiled his presidential campaign.
“I recognize my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate, and a leader for the change in culture that has begun but is nowhere near finished,” Biden wrote in a Medium post. “So I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened.”
Biden also called on the National Archives to release any existing complaint related to the allegation.
In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, Biden said of Reade’s claim, “No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.”
Responding to questions from Mika Brzezinski, the show’s co-host, Biden said that all women had a right to be heard when they come forward with allegations, and then the facts need to be examined. But he strenuously insisted that in his case, “I assure you it did not happen. Period. Period.”
At issue is an allegation from Reade, a former aide in his Senate office, who has said that Biden assaulted her in 1993, when he was a senator from Delaware. His campaign has said her account is false, but Biden, who has participated in virtual fundraisers and local television interviews in recent days, had not raised the matter himself or faced public questioning on the subject.
Amid intensifying scrutiny around the allegation, there have been growing calls for Biden to release his Senate papers, held at the University of Delaware. In the Medium post, Biden said that those papers “do not contain personnel files.”
“There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be — the National Archives,” he wrote. “The National Archives is where the records are kept at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices. I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”
Several people have corroborated parts of Reade’s claim, saying they recalled her sharing elements of the story years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.