An increasing number of bacteria are now resistant to one or more antibiotics. Each year roughly 700,000 people around the world die from such infections, and by 2050 the number could rise to 10 million, according to United Nations estimates. Viruses, too, quickly evolve new ways of disguising themselves from drugs, often by hiding inside host cells. Less than 100 antiviral drugs have successfully made it all the way to the clinic since the first was approved in 1963.
Desperate to find new medicines against pathogenic microorganisms, scientists are turning to CRISPR, the gene-editing tool. CRISPR has typically been used for macroscopic tasks: altering mosquitoes so they can’t spread malaria, editing tomatoes so they are more flavorful and curing certain genetic diseases in humans. Now researchers are harnessing CRISPR to turn a bacterium’s machinery against itself or against viruses that infect human cells.
“CRISPR is the next step in antimicrobial therapy,” said David Edgell, a biologist at the University of Western Ontario and lead author of a study published earlier this month in Nature Communications.
CRISPR is a specialized region of DNA that creates what amount to genetic scissors — enzymes that allow the cell (or a scientist) to precisely edit other DNA or its sister molecule, RNA. (CRISPR is shorthand for “clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats.”)
In their recent study, Edgell and his colleagues successfully used a CRISPR-associated enzyme called Cas9 to eliminate a species of salmonella.
By programming the Cas9 to view the bacterium itself as the enemy, Edgell and his colleagues were able to force salmonella to make lethal cuts to its own genome.
“This represents a significant advance in being able to target bacteria in a highly specific way,” said Mitch McVey, a biologist at Tufts University who was not involved in the study.
CRISPR-based antibiotic pills aren’t yet anywhere near pharmacy shelves. But developing such treatments could allow scientists to harness the power of the human body’s own resident microbes in preventing disease.
A few companies have started to pursue CRISPR-based antibiotics that can be delivered through viruses that have been engineered so they cannot reproduce or cause infections themselves.