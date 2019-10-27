BAGHDAD — Brushing aside their prime minister’s promises of justice and economic opportunity, Iraqi protesters defied security forces to throng Baghdad and other cities Friday, confronting the government with perhaps its biggest challenge since the U.S. occupation ended eight years ago.
At least five people were reported killed in Baghdad and four elsewhere, with hundreds of protesters injured, in angry confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.
In one confrontation, masked officers shot volleys of tear gas canisters from a bridge to the Green Zone, Baghdad’s centralized government complex, to drive back a crowd of unarmed demonstrators in Tahrir Square. Undeterred, the protesters resurged toward the bridge.
The protests were a resumption of anti-government demonstrations that started in the first week of October but were suspended two weeks ago, after shootings by the security forces killed nearly 150 protesters nationwide.
Hours before the protests resumed, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in a televised address, said he understood the grievances of ordinary Iraqis who have grown embittered over joblessness, corruption and a lack of accountability. He promised remedies.
But Mahdi’s words did nothing to dissuade the turnout Friday. While it was difficult to gauge the number of protesters, there were signs that a broader spectrum of Iraqis were participating. They shared a desperation over the government’s treatment of its people.
“There are no real reforms,” said Gattee Zowayer, 38. “We want jobs, lands for the poor people and for the people who are corrupt to be made accountable.”