SAN FRANCISCO — Iranian hackers targeted President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, two people with knowledge of the attacks said Friday, in a sign of how cyberattacks could become a fixture of the 2020 presidential election.
Microsoft said in a report earlier Friday that hackers, with apparent backing from Iran’s government, had made more than 2,700 attempts to identify the email accounts of current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering political campaigns and accounts associated with a presidential campaign.
It was not clear what information — if any — had been taken in the attack on the Trump campaign, according to the two people, who were not allowed to publicly discuss the investigation. While the Microsoft report did not name Iran’s targets, it found evidence that hackers had infiltrated email inboxes in at least four cases. But the four successful hacks tracked by Microsoft did not belong to a presidential campaign.
Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said in a statement that “we have no indication that any of our campaign infrastructure was targeted.”
The attack is the latest indication that cyberattacks and disinformation are likely to play a major role in the 2020 presidential campaign, as they did three years ago. In 2016, Russian hackers infiltrated the computer networks of Democrats and Republicans, then selectively disseminated Democrats’ emails, including those of John D. Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in an effort to harm Clinton’s campaign.
In addition to Iran, hackers from North Korea and Russia have already started targeting organizations that work closely with 2020 presidential candidates.
No representatives for other presidential candidates said Friday that their campaigns had been targeted.
The news that Iranian hackers targeted Trump came as his administration continues to weigh a cyberstrike against Iran to punish Tehran for what White House officials charge was an Iranian attack on Saudi oil facilities last month.
The targeting of Trump is part of a much broader Iranian campaign, according to the Microsoft report, which found that hackers had tried to attack 241 accounts, using fairly unsophisticated means. The hackers appeared to have used information available about their victims online to discover their passwords. It was unclear what information they stole.