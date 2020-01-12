WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had planned to attack multiple embassies across the Middle East, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
“I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies,” Trump told Laura Ingraham of Fox News in an interview, without giving further information.
The president’s assertion came after a week in which he and his advisers avoided offering specifics about the intelligence that prompted him to order an airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran’s most important generals. The killing incited a retaliatory strike on bases in Iraq where U.S. forces are stationed.
Though he avoided details in his address to the nation last week, Trump’s remarks, delivered off the cuff to Fox News, added a new — and larger — description of the threat than had been offered in public.
In a rally in Ohio on Thursday night, Trump had edged closer to providing more specifics, telling his supporters that the Iranians had targeted multiple embassies — “not just the embassy in Baghdad,” he said.
In a briefing at the White House announcing new sanctions on Iran, Pompeo said that he did not know specific details about which embassies, if any, had been targeted — only that the threats were imminent.