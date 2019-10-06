WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators widened the reach of their inquiry on Friday, subpoenaing the White House for a vast trove of documents and requesting more from Vice President Mike Pence in a bid to better understand President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.
The subpoena, signed by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is for documents and communications that are highly delicate and would typically be subject in almost any White House to claims of executive privilege. If handed over, the records could provide keys to understanding what transpired between the two countries.
The request for records from a sitting vice president is unusual in its own right, and Pence’s office quickly signaled he would not comply. In a letter to Pence, the chairmen of three House committees wrote that they were interested in “any role you may have played” in conveying Trump’s views to Ukraine. The lawmakers — Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman; Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman; and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the Oversight and Reform Committee chairman — asked for a lengthy list of documents detailing the administration’s dealings with Ukraine, to be produced by Oct. 15.