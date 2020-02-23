NEW YORK — The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon suggesting that it was deadlocked on the most serious charges in the indictment but that it might have reached a verdict on three other counts.
In their note, on the fourth day of deliberations, the jurors asked if they could return a unanimous verdict on one of the lesser charges of rape or criminal sexual act but remain split on two charges of predatory sexual assault, which carry a possible life sentence.
“We the jury request to understand if we can be hung on 1 and/or 3 but unanimous on the other charges,” read the note, which was entered during the lunch break.
Weinstein’s lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said they were not yet willing to do so.
Justice James M. Burke of state Supreme Court in Manhattan told the jurors to continue deliberating. Minutes later, at 3 p.m., he adjourned the proceedings and sent the jurors home for the weekend because one of the defense lawyers had a funeral to attend. Deliberations resume Monday.
The jury did not say what it had decided on the lesser counts. The predatory sexual assault count requires prosecutors to prove that Weinstein committed a serious sexual felony against at least two people.
The case against Weinstein, 67, was built primarily on the accusations brought by two women: Miriam Haley, 42, a former production assistant who testified that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006; and Jessica Mann, 34, an actress who said Weinstein raped her in a midtown Manhattan hotel room in 2013.
In weighing the predatory sexual assault charges, the jury was also asked to consider testimony given by actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s. Prosecutors were barred by New York state’s statute of limitations from bringing charges in the incident involving Sciorra, 59, who was the prosecution’s strongest witness.
The jury’s note suggested that one or some jurors did not believe Sciorra.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and claims all his sexual encounters with his accusers were consensual.