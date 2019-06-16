Workers have nearly finished the first phase of the demolition of Cohen Stadium to make way for a new development on the 48-acre site in Northeast El Paso.
Next, the steel structures that held the canopy and concrete sections of the vacant baseball stadium will be demolished, leaving a clean site near Transmountain and U.S. 54, according to a news release.
The city developed a master plan for the redevelopment of the site that includes a conference center, media studio, retail space, regional water park and “urban plaza.” The multimillion-dollar project will be funded by a combination of public and private funds.
The ballpark was once home to the El Paso Diablos, which was a member of the South Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball from 1990 to 2013.