Cohen Stadium Demolition

Demolition crews work to finish the concourse and general admission seating area of Cohen Stadium.

 Jorge Salgado

Workers have nearly finished the first phase of the demolition of Cohen Stadium to make way for a new development on the 48-acre site in Northeast El Paso.

Next, the steel structures that held the canopy and concrete sections of the vacant baseball stadium will be demolished, leaving a clean site near Transmountain and U.S. 54, according to a news release.

The city developed a master plan for the redevelopment of the site that includes a conference center, media studio, retail space, regional water park and “urban plaza.” The multimillion-dollar project will be funded by a combination of public and private funds.

The ballpark was once home to the El Paso Diablos, which was a member of the South Division of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball from 1990 to 2013.

